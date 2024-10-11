Capitol Fools Come to the Lied Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced the musical political parodies presented by the now defunct comedy troupe, the Capitol Steps, will continue as the Capitol Fools, a new group created by former members of the Capitol Steps.

The performance will take place at the Lied on Friday, October 25 at 7:30pm. Ticket prices start at $20 (youth are half price!) and are available now at liedcenter.org. Live webcast tickets are available for $20.

The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. Audiences will see former members of the Capitol Steps performing all the beloved bits, the mind-boggling backward talking spoonerisms, break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all-new song parodies reflecting the day’s news.

The Capitol Steps started in 1981 by some staffers in Illinois Senator Charles Percy’s office to provide Christmas party entertainment and to rib the people that employed them. Soon, they were touring the nation chronicling the humor found in current events through clever song parodies.

When the Capitol Steps called it quits in 2021 after nearly 40 years, an intrepid group of former Capitol Steps cast members and the co-writer chose not to go quietly into that good night. This band of fools reflected on a world without musical, political satire, and didn’t like what they saw. And just like that the Capitol Fools were born.

While foolish enough to embark on this new journey, they were smart enough to not reinvent the wheel. Fast-paced, laugh out loud show…check. Equal opportunity offenders…check. Skewering both sides of the aisle…check. If a “Steps-style show” is wrong, they don’t want to be right.

The premiere performance took place in Skokie, IL in April 2022. Since that time the Capitol Fools have toured the country performing in 15 states and the District of Columbia. “We have been playing to very enthusiastic audiences everywhere we go,” says Jack Rowles, who performs with the Capitol Fools and is the director of the show.”

When asked if the troubling events of January 6th make it difficult to keep putting the ‘mock’ in Democracy, writer Mark Eaton commented, “I don’t think the mock should ever be removed. Our government officials and folks in power don’t like being made fun of. I suspect they would rather be attacked in the media than be ridiculed and made to look stupid. Regardless of which side you support, there is plenty of humor to be mined. And when it comes to politics, if you don’t laugh at some of this nonsense, it will drive you crazy! I do hope political satire still has a place in the comedy world because it’s important.”

“Because we CAN, SHOULD, and NEED TO,” declares Jack Rowles on why political satire should continue. "We CAN is a tribute to living in a great country. SHOULD refers to the medicine of laughter, especially when dealing with the bat-shit craziness of politics. NEED TO…there is nothing more powerful than sitting in a room full of politically astute patrons from all political persuasions sharing laughter and making fun of folks from both sides of the aisle.”

No matter who holds (or doesn’t hold) office, there is never a shortage of material. Mark Eaton adds, “We’ve always said our show’s greatest enemy is a competent government. Therefore, we should be around for a long, long time.”





