BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to the Lied Center in August

Bluey's Big Play comes to the Lied Center next month. Performances run August 27-28, 2024 at Lied Center Main Stage.

Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that beanbag.

Join the Heelers in their first live theater show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.

Bluey’s Big Play is friendly for all ages so the whole family can enjoy! Please note that, after the performance, some audience members will be invited to participate in games of “Keepy Uppy” – one where several air filled balls (made of materials which do not include BPA, Latex or PVC) are released into the audience, and another with bubbles (made of non-stain solution).

As with many children’s games, playing “Keepy Uppy” may at times become boisterous and unpredictable. Our top priority is to keep audience members safe which is why some sections of the venue will not be able to play “Keepy Uppy”. If you do not wish to participate in these games, we recommend you leave the theatre after curtain call.

