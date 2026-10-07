AN AMAZING SPOOKTACULAR to Open at TADA Theatre in Lincoln
The production will feature cast members including Olivia Engro, Jordan Hamessley, Lily Harms, Daniel Ikpeama, and Britt Sommer at the award-winning venue.
The TADA Theatre will bring to the stage, An Amazing Spooktacular: A Variety Show Of Epic Proportions!
The powerhouse cast will thrill audiences with a show full of variety including ghostly tales, jazzy songs, mystifying magic, cackling stand-up comedy and musical selections from hit Broadway shows as Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom Of The Opera, Sweeney Todd, Frozen, Carrie, Ride the Cyclone and more!
The talented cast includes Olivia Engro, Jordan Hamessley, Lily Harms, Daniel Ikpeama, Jeanne Kern, Alexandra LaVake, Bill Maltas, Scott Minks, Cris Rook and Britt Sommer.
This original production is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook, production management by Candyce Martin, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Jax Barkhaus, ast. technical coordination by Kevin Welch, scenic painting by Mariah Lieberman and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Schaefer's.
An Amazing Spooktacular is on stage at the award winning The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, October 22-November 1 with a variety of showtimes.
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