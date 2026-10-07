AN AMAZING SPOOKTACULAR to Open at TADA Theatre in Lincoln

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The TADA Theatre will bring to the stage, An Amazing Spooktacular: A Variety Show Of Epic Proportions!

The powerhouse cast will thrill audiences with a show full of variety including ghostly tales, jazzy songs, mystifying magic, cackling stand-up comedy and musical selections from hit Broadway shows as Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom Of The Opera, Sweeney Todd, Frozen, Carrie, Ride the Cyclone and more!

The talented cast includes Olivia Engro, Jordan Hamessley, Lily Harms, Daniel Ikpeama, Jeanne Kern, Alexandra LaVake, Bill Maltas, Scott Minks, Cris Rook and Britt Sommer.

This original production is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook, production management by Candyce Martin, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Jax Barkhaus, ast. technical coordination by Kevin Welch, scenic painting by Mariah Lieberman and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Schaefer's.

An Amazing Spooktacular is on stage at the award winning The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, October 22-November 1 with a variety of showtimes.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 13 Hrs 37 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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