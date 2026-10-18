A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL to Play Omaha's Benson Theatre
Produced by Solomon Kee and William Moore, the production highlights Davis's defining anthems including Mr. Bojangles and The Candy Man.
Another Mr. Wonderful Productions is set to present "A Night With Mr. Wonderful," a vibrant theatrical variety spectacular celebrating the timeless catalogue, electrifying stage presence, and groundbreaking historical legacy of entertainment legend Sammy Davis Jr. The one-night-only engagement arrives at Omaha's historic Benson Theatre on Saturday, December 5, 2026. Doors will open at 7:30 PM, with showtime commencing promptly at 8:00 PM CDT.
Produced by Solomon Kee and William Moore, "A Night With Mr. Wonderful" invites audiences on an extraordinary musical voyage through the Golden Era of American entertainment. Channeling the spirit of the Rat Pack era, the production highlights Davis's defining anthems-including showstoppers such as "Mr. Bojangles," "The Candy Man," "Birth of the Blues," and "What Kind of Fool Am I?" Seamlessly weaving dynamic song-and-dance numbers, sharp storytelling, and irrepressible showmanship, the performance celebrates enduring themes of resilience, perseverance, and the transcendent joy of live music.
General admission tickets are priced at $29.24 (inclusive of all applicable taxes and facility fees) and are available now for advance purchase via Purplepass Ticketing. Due to the intimate, historic architecture of the Benson Theatre, seating is limited and patrons are encouraged to secure tickets early. Tickets can be purchased: https://www.purplepass.com/events/380487-a-night-with-mr-wonderful-dec-5th-2026
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Jekyll & Hyde
Nebraska Communities Playhouse (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS
|
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Enid Miller Theatre (12/03-12/13)
|
Wheeler Walker Jr.
Astro Amphitheater (2/28-2/28)
|
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Florida)
Outdoors - Old Main Amphitheatre (4/01-4/11)
|
Sister Act
Annie L. McDonald Theatre (10/29-11/08)
|
Arsenic and Old Lace
Lofte Community Theatre (10/16-10/25)
|
Eureka Day
Enid Miller Theatre (2/18-2/21)
|
Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE
Community Players, Inc. (10/16-10/25)
|
Shrek The Musical
Community Players, Inc. (2/12-2/21)
|
The Book of Mormon
Orpheum Theater Omaha (5/18-5/23)