A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL to Play Omaha's Benson Theatre

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Another Mr. Wonderful Productions is set to present "A Night With Mr. Wonderful," a vibrant theatrical variety spectacular celebrating the timeless catalogue, electrifying stage presence, and groundbreaking historical legacy of entertainment legend Sammy Davis Jr. The one-night-only engagement arrives at Omaha's historic Benson Theatre on Saturday, December 5, 2026. Doors will open at 7:30 PM, with showtime commencing promptly at 8:00 PM CDT.

Produced by Solomon Kee and William Moore, "A Night With Mr. Wonderful" invites audiences on an extraordinary musical voyage through the Golden Era of American entertainment. Channeling the spirit of the Rat Pack era, the production highlights Davis's defining anthems-including showstoppers such as "Mr. Bojangles," "The Candy Man," "Birth of the Blues," and "What Kind of Fool Am I?" Seamlessly weaving dynamic song-and-dance numbers, sharp storytelling, and irrepressible showmanship, the performance celebrates enduring themes of resilience, perseverance, and the transcendent joy of live music.

General admission tickets are priced at $29.24 (inclusive of all applicable taxes and facility fees) and are available now for advance purchase via Purplepass Ticketing. Due to the intimate, historic architecture of the Benson Theatre, seating is limited and patrons are encouraged to secure tickets early. Tickets can be purchased: https://www.purplepass.com/events/380487-a-night-with-mr-wonderful-dec-5th-2026

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 13 Days 14 Hrs 05 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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