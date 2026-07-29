Photos: SWEENEY TODD at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

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Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is presenting Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street through August 2 at the Civic Center Music Hall. Check out first look photos from the production below.

Directed by Michael Baron, the production stars Scott Guthrie as Sweeney Todd and Lindsie VanWinkle-Guthrie as Mrs. Lovett. The cast also features Vishal Vaidya as Adolfo Pirelli, Alexandria Blue as the Beggar Woman, Dallas Lish as Anthony Hope, Rachael Parsons as Johanna, Eric McNaughton as Judge Turpin, and Michael Kollmorgen as Beadle Bamford.

The creative team includes Jake Johnson (music director), Ashlyn Adams (choreographer), Kimberly Powers (scenic designer), Courtney Strong (properties designer), Jeffrey Meek (costume designer), Helena Kuukka (lighting designer), J M Weaver (hair and makeup designer), Jacob Henry (sound designer), Kris Kuss (fight and intimacy choreographer), Colin Shay (chair technical design), Chase Marrs (chair fabricator), and Shannon Richey (production stage manager).

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street runs July 28–August 2 at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City.

Photo Credit: Miki Galloway

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