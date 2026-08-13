HAMILTON Tickets Donated to Oklahoma City Students by Paycom

NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Paycom partnered with the Civic Center Foundation to provide Oklahoma City students, teachers and parents an opportunity to be 'in the room where it happens.' Students from Oklahoma City Public Schools' Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Millwood Public Schools' Arts Academy and Dove Science Academy Elementary attended the musical 'Hamilton' on Aug. 12 at the Civic Center Music Hall. The donation marks the fifth year the company has provided tickets to local students and the eighth consecutive year Paycom has partnered with the Civic Center Foundation.

'At Paycom, we believe every student deserves opportunities that enrich their education and expand their perspective,' said Tiffany McGowen, senior executive vice president of HR and talent acquisition. 'We're honored to help provide local students with a memorable learning experience that encourages curiosity, critical thinking and a deeper understanding of our nation's history. Investing in students today helps create the leaders, innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.'

On Wednesday evening, students enjoyed refreshments and received souvenir T-shirts before watching the smash hit that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father who pioneered America's financial system.

Elizabeth Gray, CEO of the Civic Center Foundation, said the partnership with Paycom supports the organization's mission to ensure a strong and vibrant performing arts presence in the city.

'We are deeply grateful to Paycom for their ongoing commitment to making the arts accessible throughout our community. This is just one example of how their generosity is opening doors for children to experience live theatre, creating memories and inspiring imaginations through opportunities they may not otherwise have,' said Gray.

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Oklahoma Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 HAMILTON To Host $10 #HAM4HAM Lottery for DPAC Engagement

A digital lottery for $10 HAMILTON tickets has been announced for every performance of the show's run at DPAC in Durham, NC, with 40 tickets available per performance via the official Hamilton app.