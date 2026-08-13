 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HAMILTON Tickets Donated to Oklahoma City Students by Paycom

Students from three Oklahoma City-area schools attended the performance at the Civic Center Music Hall.

By:
HAMILTON Tickets Donated to Oklahoma City Students by Paycom

Paycom partnered with the Civic Center Foundation to provide Oklahoma City students, teachers and parents an opportunity to be 'in the room where it happens.' Students from Oklahoma City Public Schools' Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Millwood Public Schools' Arts Academy and Dove Science Academy Elementary attended the musical 'Hamilton' on Aug. 12 at the Civic Center Music Hall. The donation marks the fifth year the company has provided tickets to local students and the eighth consecutive year Paycom has partnered with the Civic Center Foundation.

'At Paycom, we believe every student deserves opportunities that enrich their education and expand their perspective,' said Tiffany McGowen, senior executive vice president of HR and talent acquisition. 'We're honored to help provide local students with a memorable learning experience that encourages curiosity, critical thinking and a deeper understanding of our nation's history. Investing in students today helps create the leaders, innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.'

On Wednesday evening, students enjoyed refreshments and received souvenir T-shirts before watching the smash hit that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father who pioneered America's financial system.

Elizabeth Gray, CEO of the Civic Center Foundation, said the partnership with Paycom supports the organization's mission to ensure a strong and vibrant performing arts presence in the city.

'We are deeply grateful to Paycom for their ongoing commitment to making the arts accessible throughout our community. This is just one example of how their generosity is opening doors for children to experience live theatre, creating memories and inspiring imaginations through opportunities they may not otherwise have,' said Gray.

Buy Tickets to Hamilton (Angelica Company)

More on this show: HAMILTON To Host $10 #HAM4HAM Lottery for DPAC Engagement · 5/12/2026


More on Civic Center Music Hall
Upcoming Shows
Hamilton
Hamilton
8/11 - 8/23/2026
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
8/11 - 8/23/2026
Recent Articles
Photos: SWEENEY TODD at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Photos: SWEENEY TODD at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7/29/2026
Photos: Meet the Leads of SWEENEY TODD at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Photos: Meet the Leads of SWEENEY TODD at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7/20/2026

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More
Need more Oklahoma Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS

Julius Caesar in Oklahoma Julius Caesar
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (9/10-9/27)
Little Women in Oklahoma Little Women
Liddy Doenges Theatre (11/21-11/22)
Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker in Oklahoma Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (12/03-12/20)
Pygmalion in Oklahoma Pygmalion
Storyteller Theatre OKC (8/06-8/15)
Hamilton (Angelica Company) in Oklahoma Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Civic Center Music Hall (8/11-8/23)
Forrest, Macready, Macbeth in Oklahoma Forrest, Macready, Macbeth
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (10/16-10/18)
Presley Tweed: Fancy AF in Oklahoma Presley Tweed: Fancy AF
The Boom (8/28-9/05)
Travis Tritt in Oklahoma Travis Tritt
The Cove At River Spirit Casino Resort (10/16-10/16)
Hamilton in Oklahoma Hamilton
Civic Center Music Hall (8/11-8/23)
Lyric’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2026) in Oklahoma Lyric’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2026)
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/25-12/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets