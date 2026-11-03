LeAnn Rimes to Perform at The McKnight Center

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The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU) will present LeAnn Rimes Greatest Hits Christmas Tour on Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will celebrate Rimes' career with a holiday-focused concert featuring music from her recently released 'Greatest Hits: Christmas' album.

Rimes has spent nearly three decades building a genre-spanning career across country, pop and contemporary music. To date, she has released 21 albums and 71 singles, selling more than 48 million records globally.

'LeAnn Rimes has built an extraordinary career with a voice and catalog that have resonated with audiences for generations,' said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. 'We are delighted to welcome her to Stillwater for a holiday performance that brings together her celebrated music and the spirit of the season.'

Her breakthrough hit, 'How Do I Live,' remains one of Billboard's all-time greatest songs, while 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' became a global hit. Rimes has earned 15 top-10 hits across genres and collaborated with artists including Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Billy Joel, Alison Krauss, Reba McEntire and Jon Bon Jovi.

Beyond music, Rimes has continued to expand her work across television and other creative projects. In 2025, she earned another Grammy for her a cappella performance on President Jimmy Carter's final spoken-word album.

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