Great Performances to Feature Jimmy Webb Concert at McKnight Center

NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU) welcomed PBS' Great Performances to film Jimmy Webb's concert special in early 2026. The episode is set to air on Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. on PBS.

In this unique concert celebrating the music of the legendary three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, and performer, Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs and their journeys to iconic status including hits like 'Wichita Lineman,' 'Highwayman,' 'By the Time I Get to Phoenix,' 'Galveston' and 'MacArthur Park.'

Webb is joined by guest artists Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, Ashley Campbell (Glen Campbell's daughter), Sheléa and Ryan Shaw all of whom perform and offer insightful commentary on Webb's lasting artistry.

The concert looks back at Webb's career with archival clips of his hits sung by the original artists: Glen Campbell, The Fifth Dimension, Richard Harris, Donna Summer, and more.

'We are honored that The McKnight Center was chosen to host a production of Great Performances celebrating one of America's most influential songwriters,' said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. 'We believe we are the first venue in Oklahoma to be featured on this program, which has been serving Americans with cultural programming for more than 50 years. This broadcast is an opportunity to share Jimmy Webb's enduring music with a national audience and highlight the world-class performances taking place here in Stillwater.'

The only artist in history to have received Grammy Awards for music, lyrics, and orchestration, Webb's innovative lyrics and melodies have earned him both critical acclaim and worldwide devotion.

The episode of Great Performances – Jimmy Webb: American Songwriter premieres Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. on PBS and the PBS app.

ABOUT THE MCKNIGHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University inspires and transforms individuals' lives through artistic excellence, shared creative experiences, and impactful learning opportunities. Performances and events are presented in a supportive environment that seeks to eliminate obstacles to attendance for all audiences. Each season, the center engages world-class artists and entertainers for live performances, educational masterclasses, no-cost performances for public schools, and other community events. To learn more, visit mcknightcenter.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 04 Hrs 34 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming