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WAITRESS to Play McKnight Center in December

The musical will make three appearances at the Tulsa venue.

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WAITRESS to Play McKnight Center in December

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU) presents three performances of Waitress on Tuesday, December 1, Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m.

The Broadway musical received multiple Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and features Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as 'The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie' and 'Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.' When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

'Waitress has earned its place among beloved contemporary Broadway musicals through its memorable music and relatable storytelling,' said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. 'This acclaimed musical showcases a powerful story of sisterhood and self-liberation through original and expertly crafted songwriting. We are thrilled to welcome this inspirational production to Stillwater.'

Brought to life by a groundbreaking creative team, this empowering, joyful, and emotional hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, original choreography by Lorin Latarro and original direction by Tony Award-winner, Diane Paulus.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit McKnightCenter.org or contact the box office at 405.744.9999 to purchase.

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