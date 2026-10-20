LITTLE BIG TOWN to Perform at The McKnight Center

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The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University will present An Evening with Little Big Town on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. for a performance highlighting the country group's celebrated career and Signature Sound.

Comprised of Karen Fairchild, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, Little Big Town has earned widespread acclaim for its distinctive harmonies and a catalog of hits including 'Boondocks,' 'Pontoon,' 'Tornado,' 'Day Drinking' and 'Girl Crush.'

'For more than 25 years, Little Big Town has continued to grow as artists while maintaining the distinctive sound that audiences know and love,' said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. 'Their enduring success and continued influence on country music make them an exciting addition to our season.'

Little Big Town continues to evolve its sound with its 12th studio album, 'It's a Dying Art,' released in late August, 2026. Co-produced by Fairchild and two-time Grammy Award-winner Gena Johnson, the album explores intimate storytelling and emotional balladry, with collaborations featuring Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell and Kelsea Ballerini.

With more than 20 major award wins spanning the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards and other honors, Little Big Town remains one of country music's most celebrated groups.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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