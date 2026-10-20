LITTLE BIG TOWN to Perform at The McKnight Center
The McKnight Center will host the country music group in Tulsa.
The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University will present An Evening with Little Big Town on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. for a performance highlighting the country group's celebrated career and Signature Sound.
Comprised of Karen Fairchild, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, Little Big Town has earned widespread acclaim for its distinctive harmonies and a catalog of hits including 'Boondocks,' 'Pontoon,' 'Tornado,' 'Day Drinking' and 'Girl Crush.'
'For more than 25 years, Little Big Town has continued to grow as artists while maintaining the distinctive sound that audiences know and love,' said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. 'Their enduring success and continued influence on country music make them an exciting addition to our season.'
Little Big Town continues to evolve its sound with its 12th studio album, 'It's a Dying Art,' released in late August, 2026. Co-produced by Fairchild and two-time Grammy Award-winner Gena Johnson, the album explores intimate storytelling and emotional balladry, with collaborations featuring Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell and Kelsea Ballerini.
With more than 20 major award wins spanning the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards and other honors, Little Big Town remains one of country music's most celebrated groups.
Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/23)
|
Leanne Morgan
Paycom Center (11/15-11/15)
|
Straight No Chaser
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (11/03-11/03)
|
Frankenstein
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (10/23-10/25)
|
Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (12/03-12/20)
|
Legally Blonde
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (2/16-2/16)
|
Grady Nichols Christmas Show
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
|
The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays
Oklahoma City Community College (12/15-12/15)
|
Tracy Letts' The Minutes
Carpenter Square Theatre (10/16-11/01)
|
An Actor's Carol
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (11/27-11/29)