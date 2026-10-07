DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Play World Stage Theatre Company This Fall
Performances will run October 30 through November 8, 2026.
World Stage Theatre Company will present Dear Evan Hansen, running October 30 through November 8, 2026, at the World Stage Storefront Studio in Tulsa.
Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen explores the universal desire to be understood, accepted and connected. With its unforgettable music and emotionally resonant story, the production asks important questions about loneliness, friendship, family, identity and the lengths people sometimes go to in order to feel that they belong.
“Dear Evan Hansen speaks to something incredibly human—the desire to be seen and to know that we matter,” said Kelli McLoud-Schingen, Founder and Artistic Director of World Stage Theatre Company. “It reminds us that behind every person we encounter is a story we may not know. This is exactly the kind of story that belongs on the World Stage.”
Presented in the intimate World Stage Studio, the production offers audiences an opportunity to experience this contemporary musical in a close and personal environment where the emotional heart of the story can truly resonate.
Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Grady Nichols Christmas Show
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
|
Legally Blonde
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (2/16-2/16)
|
Wiesenthal - A Play by Tom Dugan
Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma at OK Shakes (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Leanne Morgan
Paycom Center (11/15-11/15)
|
Tracy Letts' The Minutes
Carpenter Square Theatre (10/16-11/01)
|
Straight No Chaser
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (11/03-11/03)
|
Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (12/03-12/20)
|
An Actor's Carol
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (11/27-11/29)
|
Forrest, Macready, Macbeth
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (10/16-10/18)
|
Lyric’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2026)
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/25-12/26)