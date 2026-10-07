DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Play World Stage Theatre Company This Fall

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World Stage Theatre Company will present Dear Evan Hansen, running October 30 through November 8, 2026, at the World Stage Storefront Studio in Tulsa.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen explores the universal desire to be understood, accepted and connected. With its unforgettable music and emotionally resonant story, the production asks important questions about loneliness, friendship, family, identity and the lengths people sometimes go to in order to feel that they belong.

“Dear Evan Hansen speaks to something incredibly human—the desire to be seen and to know that we matter,” said Kelli McLoud-Schingen, Founder and Artistic Director of World Stage Theatre Company. “It reminds us that behind every person we encounter is a story we may not know. This is exactly the kind of story that belongs on the World Stage.”

Presented in the intimate World Stage Studio, the production offers audiences an opportunity to experience this contemporary musical in a close and personal environment where the emotional heart of the story can truly resonate.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 10 Hrs 06 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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