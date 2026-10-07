 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Play World Stage Theatre Company This Fall

Performances will run October 30 through November 8, 2026.

By:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Play World Stage Theatre Company This Fall

World Stage Theatre Company will present Dear Evan Hansen, running October 30 through November 8, 2026, at the World Stage Storefront Studio in Tulsa.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen explores the universal desire to be understood, accepted and connected. With its unforgettable music and emotionally resonant story, the production asks important questions about loneliness, friendship, family, identity and the lengths people sometimes go to in order to feel that they belong.

“Dear Evan Hansen speaks to something incredibly human—the desire to be seen and to know that we matter,” said Kelli McLoud-Schingen, Founder and Artistic Director of World Stage Theatre Company. “It reminds us that behind every person we encounter is a story we may not know. This is exactly the kind of story that belongs on the World Stage.”

Presented in the intimate World Stage Studio, the production offers audiences an opportunity to experience this contemporary musical in a close and personal environment where the emotional heart of the story can truly resonate.

Click Here to Get Tickets

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS

Grady Nichols Christmas Show in Oklahoma Grady Nichols Christmas Show
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
Legally Blonde in Oklahoma Legally Blonde
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (2/16-2/16)
Wiesenthal - A Play by Tom Dugan in Oklahoma Wiesenthal - A Play by Tom Dugan
Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma at OK Shakes (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
Leanne Morgan in Oklahoma Leanne Morgan
Paycom Center (11/15-11/15)
Tracy Letts' The Minutes in Oklahoma Tracy Letts' The Minutes
Carpenter Square Theatre (10/16-11/01)
Straight No Chaser in Oklahoma Straight No Chaser
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (11/03-11/03)
Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker in Oklahoma Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (12/03-12/20)
An Actor's Carol in Oklahoma An Actor's Carol
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (11/27-11/29)
Forrest, Macready, Macbeth in Oklahoma Forrest, Macready, Macbeth
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (10/16-10/18)
Lyric’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2026) in Oklahoma Lyric’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2026)
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/25-12/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets