Apr. 3, 2019  

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL Comes to Guthrie with the Pollard Theatre Company

Performances for Beehive: The 60's Musical comes to Guthrie with the Pollard Theatre Company this month.

Performances begin April 12 and have a closing night set for May 4, 2019.

Beehive is a tribute to the women of 1960's rock, pop and soul music - from The Shirelles to The Supremes, from Diana Ross to Aretha Franklin, from Tina Turner to Janis Joplin - this musical celebrates the talent, soul and power of the women who characterized a decade and whose songbooks and legacies are still celebrated around the world. Close our 60th Anniversary Season with this incredible tribute musical and reminisce with hit songs like "Where the Boys Are," "Natural Woman," "Proud Mary," "Cry Baby," "Chain of Fools," and more!

For more information check out: http://www.thepollard.org/secondary.php?section=3&catid=13&id=341

Photo Credit: Pollard Theatre Company



