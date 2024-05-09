Kelly Kerwin Will Step Down as Artistic Director of OKC Repertory Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After three years as Artistic Director of OKC Repertory Theater, Kelly Kerwin is stepping down to be closer to family in New York. Kerwin led the organization through the height of the pandemic and through the transition from OKC Rep’s founding artistic director, Donald Jordan.

Kerwin says: "Leading OKC Rep has been a privilege. I began my tenure in July 2021 and I’m so proud of the huge strides we’ve made these past three years. We made it through one of the most challenging times in the American Theater; I know the remarkable board of directors and the staff will keep pushing OKC Rep into the future. I’m very grateful for my time in Oklahoma City and I’m so proud of all the beauty we brought into the world. OKC Rep is a community of curious, thoughtful, generous dreamers and I look forward to seeing the next chapter of inventive and high -quality work. I’m particularly grateful for the dedication of our Managing Director Emily Comisar and the fearless board of directors.”

Kerwin joined OKC Rep in July of 2021 after a national search. She came to OKC Rep after being a producer at The Public Theater and the Under the Radar Festival. Kerwin revitalized the theater and forged a partnership with Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center to produce shows never-before-seen in Oklahoma City. Under her leadership, OKC Rep has also increased BIPOC representation amid artists, staff, and on the board.

In January of 2022, OKC Rep produced its first in-person show since 2019. Since then, Kerwin has brought in internationally celebrated artists, visionary directors, and fostered opportunities for multitudes of local artists. She also worked with and nurtured many students from area universities. At OKC Rep, Kerwin partnered with the Under the Radar Festival to bring shows straight from NYC to OKC—a partnership now entering its fourth year. Since 2022, OKC Rep produced 13 shows, including work by acclaimed multidisciplinary artists including Roger Guenvuer Smith, Inua Ellams, and James & Jerome; she produced six original productions of contemporary plays including the regional premieres of VIETGONE, THE BROTHERS SIZE, and THE GREAT LEAP; and she co-created a bespoke theatrical audio tour for downtown Oklahoma City featuring the voices of over 30 local citizens.

Multidisciplinary Artist Anthony Hudson (aka Carla Rossi) said of Kerwin in a statement, “My time touring LOOKING FOR TIGER LILY to Oklahoma City was joyful and affirming. Kelly knows how to treat artists—even anxious, DIY drag clowns like me—and her stellar treatment is by no means standard. By bringing together folks from different walks of life, arranging accompanying drag shows, signature cocktails, meet and greets with the community, securing sold-out houses, and even just hanging out for brunch, Kelly gave me one of the best tours of my career.”

“Kelly’s work as Artistic Director of our theater has served to raise the bar for OKC Rep and the theater-going expectations in Oklahoma City, generally,” offered Board President Clifford Hudson. “Her sustaining impact should be that we continue to offer this level and quality of theater she has produced. We are thankful for the creative leadership she has provided and wish her the best of luck!”

Kerwin will be departing the theater at the end of June. OKC Rep’s board of directors, along with Managing Director Emily Comisar, are working to ensure a smooth transition. The upcoming season including THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, FREDERICK DOUGLAS NOW, and the annual partnership with the Under the Radar Festival will continue as planned.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.