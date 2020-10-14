iTheatre Saratoga Presents New Radio Dramas Featuring Jeff McCarthy

iTheatre Saratoga revisits its celebrated historical play, A LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW.

iTheatre Saratoga will present a new radio drama series to keep theatre arts alive when live performances are either inaccessible for audiences or unfeasible for many regional operations. Fully produced with sound design and original music for a true "theatre of the mind" adventure, iTheatre's creative team have done a number of full-cast recordings in the past and have even won the prestigious Audie Award for their work in the audiobook medium.

iTheatre Saratoga revisits its celebrated historical play, A LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW, with a consortium of regional theatre arts organizations. Broadway and film veteran Jeff McCarthy leads the cast as the legendary Aaron Burr, supported by iTheatre Saratoga's acting company of professionals and Broadway veterans including Tony Award winner Ron Holgate, together with an ensemble of players from a handful of regional companies. The original work written by iTheatre's Artistic Director (Mary Jane Hansen) delves into the back story of how Washington Irving came to write the famous story, with a fair share of regional history, mystery, and the supernatural- a great listen for the Halloween season. Proceeds from the radio drama will benefit iTheatre and its collaborators from regional arts organizations during this challenging time.

"The discovery of headless remains in the woods outside of Sleepy Hollow reawaken the superstitions and fears of the village. Washington Irving assists Aaron Burr and his associate Clara in defending Abraham "Brom Bones" Van Brunt, who may be responsible for the death of Ichabod Crane some 20 years earlier. Is there a murderer in their midst or could it be the spectre of the headless horseman?"

After sold out engagements Off-Broadway and repeat engagements at Barrington Stage in Massachusetts, iTheatre Saratoga/Creative Place International present KUNSTLER as a radio drama. Written by Jeffrey Sweet, KUNSTLER stars Jeff McCarthy as KUNSTLER, with Keona Welch as Kerry and directed by Meagan Fay.

"Famous for defending the Chicago Seven and his involvement at Attica and Wounded Knee, the radical attorney and civil rights activist William Kunstler had an outsize personality and a tremendous appetite for life. In this two-character drama, tensions flare when he arrives on a college campus to give a seminar. The brilliant young law student assigned to introduce him objects to his appearance and is determined to confront him. Has Kunstler finally met his match?"

The radio dramas are currently available for download purchase via BandCamp. For more info see www.itheatresaratoga.org

iTheatre Saratoga's radio dramas are available to download directly here:

https://itheatresaratoga.bandcamp.com/album/a-legend-of-sleepy-hollow-an-original-full-cast-dramatization

https://kunstler1.bandcamp.com/album/kunstler

