YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Announced At Secret Theatre

Secret Theatre will present You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown for four performances only from November 21, 22, 23 and 24.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a play and musical about an average day in Charlie Brown's life and his friends from the Peanuts comic strip. All of the parts are played by talented adult actors.

The original version of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown was based on the comic strip, "Peanuts," by Charles M. Schulz. Book, music, and lyrics were written by Clark Gesner. First produced in 1967, the musical became an instant off-Broadway smash and ran 1,547 performances. Since then, it has become one of the most produced musicals in history. We will perform the revised version, billed as a "new musical entertainment," which opened on Broadway in 1999. In his Feb. 14, 1999, review of the show for the New York Times, Vincent Canby states, "Among other things, you will discover a blissfully sunny alternate universe to one of broken marriages, career compromises, alcoholism, mental breakdowns (plus the occasional redemption) that became so familiar in American literature of the postwar years."

The vignettes reflect moments picked from Valentine's Day to baseball season, ranging emotionally from wild optimism to utter despair. Charlie's kite won't do what he wants it to, he makes the final "out" in the baseball game he could have won, he doesn't have the nerve to talk to that little red-haired girl, and he thinks that few kids like him - but by the show's end, Lucy comes up to him and asserts, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown."

The musical is Directed by Jordan Schneider and Produced by Richard Mazda who also triples as lighting and set designer. Benjy Balatbat is our Musical Director and our Production Stage Manager is Alex Magallanes. The cast features Michael Verre* in the role of Charlie supported by a fantastic, enthusiastic cast including Paul Yoon as Linus, Sami Devries Lucy, Savannah LaSalle as Sally, Jack Dalrymple as Schroeder, Tabithat “Tabby” Bradley as Snoopy, JonathanTanner as Ensemble/Charlie u/s, Mariah Williams as Ensemble/Lucy/Sally u/s,

Tickets can be purchased on the secrettheatre.com website, priced at $30 for adults, $15 for children, and $20 for seniors. Performances are held at The Secret Theatre, located at 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, NY. You can take the subway to 61st/Woodside [ just one block away or to 74th/Roosevelt and then transfer to the 7 train.

