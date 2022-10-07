Y2K: A New Musical Comes to TADA

Emerging Artists Theatre will present Y2K written and directed by Joe Natalzia. The production is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on October 22nd at 9pm

On the eve of Y2K, the Chief Scientist of national disaster prevention firm "DisPrev" discovers that the world is actually on the verge of ending. With her final hour before the clock strikes midnight, she must decide between loyalty to her career and company or loyalty to herself and humanity. This darkly comedic punk-rock musical explores life, fulfillment, and the unspoken ramifications of traditional corporate values.

The cast features:

Terry: Kaylie DeLauri

Sam: Clark Mantilla

The Radio: Shawn Gray

Barnum: Jess VanGiesen

Angie: Morgan DeTogne

The creative team includes Assistant Director Leo Bowen.

Tickets are $25 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201725®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.emergingartiststheatre.org%2Fnew_works_series%2Fy2k%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Performance takes place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the top festivals,Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org