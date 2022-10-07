Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Y2K: A New Musical Comes to TADA

Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on October 22nd at 9pm

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Y2K: A New Musical Comes to TADA

Emerging Artists Theatre will present Y2K written and directed by Joe Natalzia. The production is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on October 22nd at 9pm

On the eve of Y2K, the Chief Scientist of national disaster prevention firm "DisPrev" discovers that the world is actually on the verge of ending. With her final hour before the clock strikes midnight, she must decide between loyalty to her career and company or loyalty to herself and humanity. This darkly comedic punk-rock musical explores life, fulfillment, and the unspoken ramifications of traditional corporate values.

The cast features:

Terry: Kaylie DeLauri

Sam: Clark Mantilla

The Radio: Shawn Gray

Barnum: Jess VanGiesen

Angie: Morgan DeTogne

The creative team includes Assistant Director Leo Bowen.

Tickets are $25 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201725®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.emergingartiststheatre.org%2Fnew_works_series%2Fy2k%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Performance takes place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the top festivals,Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org





More Hot Stories For You


Jennifer Tipton Brings OUR DAYS AND NIGHT to BAC Jerome Robbins TheaterJennifer Tipton Brings OUR DAYS AND NIGHT to BAC Jerome Robbins Theater
October 7, 2022

Illustrious lighting designer Jennifer Tipton will share an exhibit of light November 17-19, Thursday-Saturday in BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater. Our Days and Night is designed to show the relationship of the earth to the sun, tracing the origin and precarity of the sun's support of life, and exploring the visual archetypes of the seasons. 
Prospect Announces Writers For CAPTION THIS, 2022 Musical Theater LabProspect Announces Writers For CAPTION THIS, 2022 Musical Theater Lab
October 7, 2022

Prospect Theater Company has announced the writers selected for the 2022 edition of its annual Musical Theater Lab: Caption This. 
Video: Short Musical IT'S CHRISTMAS WITCH Premieres At Quad Cinema, October 17Video: Short Musical IT'S CHRISTMAS WITCH Premieres At Quad Cinema, October 17
October 6, 2022

Watch video of a new holiday musical short film It's Christmas, Witch! 
Gara to Direct World Premiere of SELF-MADE MARTYR at the United Solo Theatre FestivalGara to Direct World Premiere of SELF-MADE MARTYR at the United Solo Theatre Festival
October 6, 2022

Writer/performer/comedian Gara (Bros) is set to direct the world premiere of Hannah Burke's self-made martyr at the United Solo Theatre Festival. Unstoppable Theater will present the original solo performance piece, written and performed by Hannah Burke, at Theatre Row's Studio Theatre on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at 7pm.
Emerging Artists Theatre to Present LOVE, IN TIME: A DANCE NARRATIVE at TADA Theatre This MonthEmerging Artists Theatre to Present LOVE, IN TIME: A DANCE NARRATIVE at TADA Theatre This Month
October 5, 2022

Emerging Artists Theatre will present a workshop performance of Love, In Time: A Dance Narrative on Saturday October 15th, 7pm at TADA Theatre, as part of the 2022 New Work Series. Love, In Time will be produced by Sam Lobel.