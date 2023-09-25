World Premiere of HELL DIALOGUES Comes to the Sheen Center in November

Performances run November 2-12. 

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Locus29 will present the World Premiere of Hell Dialogues by Dan Veksler, adapted from J.P. Sartre's No Exit and Plato’s Dialogues, directed by Masha Kotlova. The production will receive a limited engagement at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012), November 2-12. 

In the midst of a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, a group of artists found themselves at a crossroads during their production of Jean-Paul Sartre's No Exit. Instead of abandoning their project, they chose to channel their concerns into their art. To delve deeper into the exploration of human nature amidst turmoil, they decided to incorporate fragments of Plato's Dialogues, renaming the play Hell Dialogues. This choice was driven by the desire to delve into the timeless themes of war, democracy, society, and the human condition. For these artists, the theater became their refuge, the sole territory to express their thoughts and emotions amid the unfolding crisis. 

The production uses a unique psycho-physical acting technique by director Masha Kotlova, who is a student of the world renowned Russian director Anatolii Vasiliev. Through incorporating physical and verbal improvisation, this adaptation aims to bring the themes of the play into the present moment for both the audience and the actors, creating a new version of the story in every rehearsal and performance. 

The cast will showcase the talents of Max Katz, Anna Zinenko, Peter Murphy, Leo Grinberg*, Kylee Jacoby, and Shiobhan Brandman. The stage will be brought to life through the visionary Set Design of Anna Kiraly, known for her remarkable work on productions such as Chekhov/Lizardbrain with Pig Iron Theatre Company and Walk Across America with Taylor Mac/The Talking Band. Costume Design will be masterfully crafted by Sasha Mazhara, a Ukrainian artist who sought refuge in 2022.Hell Dialogues will feature music composed by the legendary Marc Ribot, The Tiger Lillies, and White Fort, ensuring a fascinating auditory experience for all.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, November 2 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 3 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 5 at 3pm, Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 9 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 10 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 11 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 12 at 3pm. Tickets ($59-$69) are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265957®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fhell-dialogues-adaptation-of-sartres-no-exit-with-plato-dialogues-tickets-700358159107%3Faff%3Debdshpsearchautocomplete?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission. 

Dan Veksler (Playwright) is a writer, translator, and editor living in NYC. He is also a composer and songwriter, and an actively performing and recording multi-instrumentalist. Veksler immigrated to the US from the USSR as a child in 1989.

Masha Kotlova (Director) is a theater director and actress, who dedicated her career to researching and practicing laws of drama theater. Being a student of the great director, Anatoly Vasilyev, Masha is an ambassador of his unique method of working with actors. Masha moved to New York in 2019 and now produces authentic projects that translate the tradition of European and Russian drama theater and promote European art in New York.

Locus29 is a New York 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that unites artists of different backgrounds, working in a variety of genres and media. They share a common cultural framework that continues to have a profound effect on society. Locus29 engages diverse communities of artists and art lovers; it is a home for an intellectual community with a complex history, and a place for new cultural discoveries. The organization's growing program focuses on art events, film and theatrical projects both virtual and in-person. www.locus29.org




Recommended For You