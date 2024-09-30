Works From Michael Hagins to be Presented at Under St. Marks as Part of Frigid Fest Days of the Dead

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JMGCllc in association with the American Theatre of Actors celebrate the works of African American Playwrights this October featuring Three Works from Michael Hagins located Under St. Marks as part of the Frigid Fest Days of the Dead.

PLAYWRIGHT & DIRECTOR, Michael Hagins, one of New York most produced, published, and poiliferate playwrights (an alumni of the American Theatre of Actors), is part of this month-long celebration with three productions happening Under St. Marks. October 10 - November 2; Under St Marks • 94 St Marks Pl, New York City https://frigid.nyc/the-days-of-the-dead/

THE ROOM of Falsehood! Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place: Upcoming showing is at Thursday, October 10th at 9:30 pm; Next shows: Saturday, November 23rd at 2 pm and Christmas Special will be on Friday, December 20th at 7 pm! Ticket link:

All Hallow's Eve -- Showing at Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place on the following dates: Thursday, October 17th at 7 pm; Saturday, October 19th at 9:30 pm; Sunday, October 20th at 5 pm; Ticket link:

Murder Ballad Musical! -- Showing at Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place on the following dates: Friday, October 18th at 6 pm; Thursday, October 31st at 9:30 pm; Saturday, November 2nd at 2 pm; Ticket Link

Michael Hagins is a published African-American Playwright, Director, Fight Director, Actor, and Producer. Michael is a Member of Dramatists Guild and an Advanced Actor-Combatant for the Society of American Fight Directors. Michael was born in Brooklyn, New York, but raised in a small town in Florida for his childhood. He has used the racism and prejudice he dealt with at an early age to fuel his writing, which he has done since the age of 9. Michael is an avid lover of Shakespeare, having performed or directed every play in the Shakespeare Canon, and has performed, directed and taken part in over 1,000 plays and films over his artistic career.

Off-Broadway: The Long Rail North (Soho Rep, FringeNYC). New York Productions: Basement (Roly Poly Productions); Michael is Black (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Renaissance Dueling Plays (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Vengeance Room (FRIGID Festival). Regional/Other: Hit and Match (Chicago Fringe, Johannesburg Fringe). Outstanding Playwriting - Hit and Match, 2013; Outstanding Overall Production of a Solo Show - Michael is Black; Winner of Best Playwriting, Best Director and Best Overall Production of NEPTA Awards for As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will, 2020; Winner - Best Play and Best Streaming Play, Off-Broadway Regional Awards - Hawai'i for A Shot Rang Out. Nominated - Best New Play - Off-Off-Broadway, Best Production of a Play, Best Performance in a Play - Duane Ferguson, Best Performance in a Play - Mary Sheridan, Best Direction of a Play - Stephanie Cox-Connolly, Best Lighting Design - Adam Sherwin, Best Costume Design - Ellie Raab, Best Choreography - Michael Hagins for S.U.N. in the U.S.A. - Off-Broadway Awards; Nominated - Best New Play - Off-Off-Broadway, Best Production of a Play, Best Performance in a Play - Marquise Neal, Best Performance in a Play - Samantha Simone, Best Direction of a Play - Rachael Langton, Best Lighting Design - Ilana Moskowitz, Best Choreography - Michael Hagins for A Shot Rang Out - Off-Broadway Awards; Artistic Director, C.A.G.E. Theatre Company

