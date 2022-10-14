Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wagner College Theatre Stage One to Present GOBLIN MARKET This Month

The play is written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon and adapted from the Poem by Christina Rossetti.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Wagner College Theatre Stage One to Present GOBLIN MARKET This Month

Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting GOBLIN MARKET in their Stage One venue. Written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon and adapted from the Poem by Christina Rossetti, the play follows Victorian sisters Laura and Lizzie as they return to their childhood nursery to relive the haunting memories of their youth. In director Theresa McCarthy's brilliant production their voyage in and out of the past plays with the concept of multiple realities and pushes the edges of imagination.

PERFORMANCES

GOBLIN MARKET will be performed on October 20, 21 & 22 at 7:30PM and on October 22 & 23 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One venue.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

GOBLIN MARKET is being directed by Wagner College Theatre Professor Theresa McCarthy. Music Direction by Miguel Campinho, Scenic Design by Malaya Hill, Costumes by Alan Michael Smith, Lighting by Allison Borio, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Hair and Makeup Designer Erika Warrix, Production Manager Vicki Neal. The cast includes: Grace Klebine, Aubrie-Mei Rubel, Emily Durkin, and Amanda Marko.

TICKETING

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203301®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwagner.edu%2Fperforming-arts%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and two hours before every performance. Tickets at $10.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and they will do their best to accommodate your ticket request for another date. All audience members at WCT productions are strongly encouraged to wear masks when attending the productions.

About Wagner College Theatre

Wagner College's Performing Arts Department provides students with a strong liberal arts background combined with intensive training in dance, music, acting, design, and more. With more than 50 years producing musicals on Staten Island, Wagner College has become a leader in the field and has ranked among the top 5 collegiate theatre programs in the United States by the Princeton Review since 2004, most recently ranking 3rd nationally in their 2023 "Best 388 Colleges" guide. Through a rigorous combination of theory and practice, the department seeks to foster leadership, a sense of community, artistic integrity, intellectual expertise, and the best professional values to serve students in their chosen profession.

For more information about our season, faculty, students, and ticketing please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203301®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwagner.edu%2Fperforming-arts%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu.

Follow them on instagram @wagnercollegetheatre


