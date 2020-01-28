Video: Kingdom Theatre Group Begins Operations in NYC

Kingdom theatre group is a growing new theatre company in Manhattan New York. After its official launch October 2019, the company is pleased to announce its exciting 2020 production season.

The season begins with this official promo video introducing the world to a new theatre group. The Video was created, and Directed by Nickolas the III. The budding new company is set to release a Staged reading and World Premier drama, "Empress's Diary" is a bold new drama with music Written and Directed by Nickolas the, III.

The new work is set in New York City, about two rich sisters who are young fashion designer moguls. The two sisters live off principles set forth and instilled in them by their late mother, fashion designer Empress via her diary. Although the sisters share success and a tight bond, their love life and personal flaws threaten their beliefs and fashion dynasty.

The brand also will be hosting artists brunches for emerging new playwrights, actors and directors. Subscribe to Kingdom theatre group and receive special discounts on shows and more.

For more info please contact 347 843 9932, kingdommtc@gmail.com.





