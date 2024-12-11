Video: Cara Rose DiPietro Sings Taylor Swift's 'You're On Your Own Kid' at 54 Below!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Cara Rose DiPietro sing "You're On Your Own Kid" by Taylor Swift at 54 Sings Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Leg 2), which took place earlier this year at 54 Below.

The event was produced and directed by Kate Coffey, with music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

54 Sings Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Leg 2) featured up-and-coming performers who are the perfect mix between musical theater performers and Swiftie stans. It included 54 Below favorites such as Cara Rose DiPietro, Kate Coffey, and Kaileigh Fiorillo as well as several newcomers.

The concert featured Sami Blake, Julia Bogdanoff, Gabrielle Browdy, Landry Champlin, Rachel Croom, Cara Rose DiPietro, Lauren Echausse, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Ashlyn Frost, Peyton Ávila Herzog, Jessica Hill, Emma Joanis, Anabelle June, Gabbi Mack, Mary Caroline Owens, Haley Seda, Sarah Isola, Claire Valdez, Alison Van Dam, Carly Wheeler, and Eden Witvoet.

Comments