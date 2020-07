Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Actor Hunter Brown has written "The Negroni Song" a la Waitress The Musical!

The parody is sung by Hunter Brown (National Tour of Sound of Music, Rolf), Featuring: Lucy Werner (Nat'l Tour Annie, Lilly St. Clair) and Ben Redding (Nat'l Tour West Side Story, Riff).

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You