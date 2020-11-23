VIDEO: Eliza Kingsbury Releases Latest Pop Star Parody Music Video COUNTRY GAL
NYC sketch comedian and musician, Eliza Kingsbury, just released her latest pop star parody music video. This time, she's taking on country music.
'COUNTRY GAL' is a catchy, original song written by Eliza that roasts the country music industry for becoming more and more like mainstream pop. Her country diva persona, 'Deanne Shirleen', collaborates with country-rapper persona 'Joey Eastcoast' (played and written by Douglas Widick) to destroy country music as we know it.
The video is part of the 'Pop Stars Are Dumb (But We Love Them)' series, created by Eliza, which originated as a live show for the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre stage (directed by Michael Hartney).
Watch below!
Directed by Andy Zou, Eliza Kingsbury
Music: Eliza Kingsbury
Lyrics: Eliza Kingsbury, Douglas Widick
Featuring:
Eliza Kingsbury, Douglas Widick
With: Will Gallagher, Robin Kingsbury, Dan LaRose, Adam Maid, Ken McGraw, Nick Jack Pappas, Tom Buffalo Powers, Jesse Vandenbergh
Directed for stage by: Michael Hartney
Production Assistant: Anna Hooper