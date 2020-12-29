VIDEO: Andrea Bell Wolff and Dan Ruth Collaborate on 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World'

Andrea Bell Wolff, an actress and singer whose career has spanned Broadway, Las Vegas, variety television and international concert appearances, has created a new video, this time covering "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," made famous by Tears for Fears and written by TFF bandmates Roland Orzabal, Ian Stanley, and Chris Hughes. Wolff collaborated on the video with her director, the award winning actor/writer Dan Ruth and her Music Director, Jude Obermüller who also appears in the video, as well as the cellist Maureen Kelly.

Check out the video below!

At the very start of her career Wolff, then Andrea Bell, performed in five productions of Hello Dolly! on Broadway and National Tours as a teenager (including with Ms. Channing), and went on to rave reviews for her quirky and unique talents in musical and theatrical productions at Goodspeed, Sacramento Music Circus, and many other venues.

She is now known for her cabaret concerts which feature smart selections of Pop, Broadway and Great American Songbook. As she has also been itching to work like so many of her fellow performers, she and Ruth decided to make some original videos reflecting her state of mind right now and that of many in the NYC creative community and to have some fun doing them.

Two months ago she released, "Too Much Time On My Hands" (originally recorded by Styx). She and Ruth have used New York City imagery in both videos, and "Too Much Time On My Hands" was filmed completely on the streets ion New York. "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" uses her home and the surrounding woods, as well as Times Square.

Arrangement by Jude Obermüller.