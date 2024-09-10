U.S. Debut Of BLKDOG Comes to The Joyce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the long-awaited U.S. debut of Botis Seva and his dynamic dance company Far From The Norm in the evening-length hip hop dance theatre work BLKDOG. The emotionally charged, Olivier Award-winning production will play The Joyce Theater for five performances only from October 9-13. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$62 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production during its world premiere at Sadler's Wells, BLKDOG is multimedia dancemaker Botis Seva's deep dive into the underbelly of life. Told through the powerful, relentless movement by his company, Far From The Norm, in their U.S. debut, the work reveals the fine line between self-discovery and self-destruction. Audiences are propelled by the artists' hyper-physicality through the inner psyche of today's youth, a chilling landscape in which they must learn to not just cope with, but survive in, an unjust society. The catalyst for Seva's international recognition in the dance world, BLKDOG features a brooding score of original music and text by composer Torben Sylvest, with lighting design by Tom Visser and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight. Evoking deep-seated alienation and mining repressed memories, the powerful work is Seva's tribute to finding one's sense of peace amidst trauma and grief.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Far From The Norm is a Hip Hop Dance Theatre company, led by Artistic Director Botis Seva. Its performers bring to the studio a range of dance styles from Popping to Breaking, Krump to House, and it is with their informed knowledge of different dance styles that Seva is able to question, learn and translate what else is possible. They challenge perceptions of Hip Hop and create work that empowers marginalized people. All of the company's work is original, vital and fearless and invites debate on social political issues and the contemporary world. Their work includes live theatre performances, outdoor shows, immersive experiences and film. The company tours nationally and internationally and is continuing to develop strong partnerships around the world to nurture a new generation of hip hop dance theatre.

Botis Seva is an Olivier Award-winning dance artist, choreographer and director working within the realms of hip hop, physical theatre and contemporary dance. Seva's distinct language has placed him at the forefront of Hip Hop dance theatre in the UK and internationally. While his foundation is in choreography, Seva's practice experiments with form, structure and theatrics to continuously reinvent his approach to creativity, whether that is in live or digital performance. Borrowing techniques from film, text, art and other dance languages, Seva's focus is on making a societal difference and using his autobiographical experiences to drive narratives.

