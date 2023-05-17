UNLUCKY GAL is the Second Segment Of ALL THE COURT'S A STAGE A Series Of One-Act Plays Based On Seven Of Martin Garbus' Law Cases

The May 30th, 2:00pm performance (Preceded by luncheon), directed by Antony Marsellis, will be available live via Streaming as well as in-theatre audience.

By:
FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS, now in its 22nd year, continues celebrating the oft-neglected one-act play and theatre at its best with Award-winning actors, writers and directors, with a unique series set for its 2023 Season.

Unlucky Gal is the second segment of "All The Court's A Stage," a series of one-act plays that are based on seven of Martin Garbus' cases and directed by Antony Marsellis. Martin Garbus has represented: Lenny Bruce, Philip Roth, Samuel Beckett, Igor Stravinsky, John Cheever, Daniel Ellsberg, Al Pacino, and Susan Sontag, to name a few! He also smuggled letters from Andrei Sakharov to Jimmy Carter.

"I've been raped twice" were the words of a 27-year-old black woman spoken to legendary attorney Martin Garbus. On April 24,1994, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, was raped in Prospect Park. On April 28th, Mike McAlary of the Daily News wrote an article accusing her of lying. Though there was evidence to the contrary McAlary wrote a second article on April 29th and again in May, repeating his accusation (his original source, it has been said, was John Miller, NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information). Jane Doe sued McAlary and the Daily News but didn't win. In 2017-23 years later-Michael Osgood re-opened and solved the case!

Following this compelling program Martin Garbus and Mike Osgood, Former Chief Deputy Director of the NYPD Special Victims Unit, will be on hand for a riveting Q&A with the cast along with director Antony Marsellis, and FFTP Founder and Award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte.

I was bowled over by the first two of the series...I really look forward to the next productions. I don't think anything like this has ever been attempted. Bravo! - Jonathan Kendall, former NYT reporter and author of "La Capital".

The May 30th, 2:00pm performance (Preceded by luncheon), directed by Antony Marsellis, will be available live via Streaming as well as in-theatre audience. The FFT series is presented at 3 West Club. Tickets for the 'live' performance are $65, and with discounted code 'FFTP' tickets are $45. For additional information and zoom tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

FOOD FOR THOUGHT BRINGS FOOD BACK! Beginning with this production, FFTP will present shows at 3 West Club-with FABULOUS BUFFET LUNCHES. Lunches were always part of the FFTP program until COVID wiped out everyone's appetite.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.



Recommended For You