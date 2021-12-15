Tosco Will Present THE LAST MOTHER IN THE HOUSE OF CHAVIS in January 2022

In Robert Macke's play The Last Mother in the House of Chavis, a father discovers his estranged son is competing on a reality television series ... as a drag queen. The play is a funny and moving exploration of the ties that bind families, both biological and chosen, as well as the forces that drive them apart. "This beautiful play celebrates the 'how our families relate to us' concept; something we all carry with us in our journeys as members of the LGBTQIA+ community," said TOSOS artistic director Mark Finley. "What I love about this play is its unique and contemporary view on something deeply personal to each of us and universal to all of us."

Vernon hasn't seen or spoken to his son Vincent since the traumatic incident eight years prior that drove the boy away. The only news he gets of his son's whereabouts comes though Vernon's big-hearted sister-in-law Paulanne, so it comes as something of a shock when a film crew shows up on Vernon's doorstep asking for permission to film him for a segment on the reality television show.

Playwright Robert Macke writes "It is a searing portrayal of how toxic masculinity can forever damage the relationships between queer youth and their parents. I grew up Catholic, and it skewed my understanding of reconciliation -- wrong doings were to be stored up until you met up with a priest in an ornate closet. This play is about a man looking for absolution. Except there is no priest and there is no ornate closet. There is a camera crew and a reality TV producer. I wanted to explore what is owed to the victim and what the victim owes in return."

The Last Mother in the House of Chavis is produced by TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence), directed by Mark Finley and begins previews January 12, 2022 at The Flea Theater, where it runs through February 5. Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (Tickets start at $30, plus a $2 renovation fee). To purchase tickets or find out more information, visit www.theflea.org. Tickets are available by phone at (866) 811-4111 and at the box office of the Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY, 10017. Box office hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.