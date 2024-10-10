Tickets Now On Sale For The Hearth's World Premiere Of RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hearth (Julia Greer, Artistic Director) will present the World Premiere of RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR, written by Kallan Dana (2023-2024 Clubbed Thumb Early Career Writers' Group) and directed by Sarah Blush (Coach Coach at Clubbed Thumb Summerworks 2024; Redemption Story with The Associates Theater Ensemble; EVENTS at The Brick). The show will run December 6-22 at the Connelly Theater Upstairs.

A daughter and father embark on a shapeshifting road trip across the country, into the past, through the gelatinous terrain of their shared nightmares. So exciting, it's not safe, such a fun trip!

Performances are scheduled on Friday, December 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 7 at 7:30pm (press preview) , Sunday, December 8 at 7:30pm (press preview), Monday, December 9 at 7:30pm (opening night), Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 12 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 13 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 14 at 7:30pm, Sunday, December 15 at 7:30pm, Monday, December 16 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 19 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 20 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 21 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 22 at 2pm. Tickets ($29 General Admission; 10 $10 First Ten Tickets per performance; $45 Pay it Forward) are available for advance purchase at www.tickettailor.com/events/thehearththeater/1400987. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

Kallan Dana (Playwright) is a writer from Portland, Oregon. Her work has been developed with/presented by The Tank, Dixon Place, Bramble Theater Company, The 24 Hour Plays, Broken Bell Reads, and The Once and Future Festival. She is a member of the 2023-2024 Clubbed Thumb Early Career Writers' Group and a New Georges Affiliated Artist. She also makes work with her company Needy Lover. MFA: Northwestern University.

Sarah Blush (Director) directs, writes and develops original projects for theatre, TV and more. She has developed and presented new plays and devised work with The Public Theater, Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, New Georges, The Playwrights' Center, JACK, The Bushwick Starr, The Brick, The Hearth, Lightning Rod Special, Williamstown Theatre Festival, HERE, Dixon Place, 59E59 and more, associate/assistant directed extensively, and directed/taught at NYU Graduate Acting, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and NYU Meisner, Playwrights Horizons, and Atlantic studios. She is a recipient of the Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellowship, New Georges Audrey Residency, Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Colt Coeur Artist Residency, Barn Arts Residency, and New York Society Library's Emerging Female Artist Grant. In addition to theatre, Sarah has directed virtual reality, interactive experiments in Google Sheets, experimental audio, and podcasts. Currently, Sarah has an original TV series (co-created with Sofya Levitsky-Weitz) in development with Lionsgate and Peacock.

Comments