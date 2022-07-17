Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Now Available For EMILY WAS HERE - An XR Storytelling Experience On The Brooklyn Bridge

Merging digital and physical, this experience fusing elements heard or seen on an app to locations you explore physically.

Jul. 17, 2022  

Experience a new type of storytelling as you walk across the Brooklyn Bridge. 'Emily Was Here' XR stands for eXtended Reality. They merge digital and physical - fusing elements heard or seen on an app to locations you explore physically.

Step by step, Emily Warren Roebling is with you along the way, in an augmented reality visual and audio experience. She introduces you to a modern New York love story, shares personal historic moments of her life leading the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, and a series of poems including works by Maya Angelou, Pablo Neruda, Langston Hughes, Walt Whitman, William Shakespeare, and original poems and stories from celebrated New York artists - all while you watch the sunset over the New York City skyline.

In completing your experience, audiences receive an original NFT love lock from Emily.

'Emily Was Here' is the first groundbreaking immersive interactive experience, brought to you by NYCXR, a storytelling platform founded by Alba Albanese (Sleep No More, Serenade, Showtime: Billions) founder of BklynGrl and Phillip Olarte (Wherefore Art Thou, Juliet?) founder of ChalkNotes.

The journey is highlighted with an original score by acclaimed international pianist Toru Dodo with Trumpet player Wayne Tucker, and artwork by Alison Blake.

Written and performed by Alba Albanese, 'Emily Was Here' has assembled an incredible ensemble cast of New York theater, film and television actors including Rochelle Zimmerman (ABC: Station 19), Salvatore Inzerillo (NBC: New Amsterdam), as well as beloved jazz musician Akua Dixon, Alexander James Rodriguez (Netflix: Bee and Puppycat), jazz performer Andromeda Turre, Beatriz Cavalieri (Baggage Claimed), Bjorn DuPaty (Broadway: Thoughts of a Colored Man), Casey Webb (Hulu: Life & Beth), C.J. Lindsey (Netflix: True Story), Constantine Antoniou (Gotham), David Zayas Jr. (Dexter), Elizabeth Bays (Diabolical), theater actors Elizabeth Santos and Idalmis Garcia Rodriguez (Amazon Prime: Angela), Jaime Zevallos (Marvels: Cloak & Dagger), Jake Cannavale (Disney's The Mandalorian), Kathleen O'Neal (Theater: Romeo & Juliet), Leila Almas Rose (The Summoning), Michael Kaves (The Many Saints of Newark) Neil Tyrone Pritchard (Theater: Halfway Bitches Go To Hell), Nicole Amaral (Theater: Developing Artists), Onika Day (Netflix: Inventing Anna) and New York immersive performers Mallory Gracenin (Immersive Theater: Sleep No More), and Nick Atkinson (Immersive Theater: Sleep No More, Hulu: How I met your father).

Tickets are available now. For more details of the experience visit www.newyorkcityxr.com





