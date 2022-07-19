Thornhill Theatre Space Announces Dates and Line-up for 3rd Annual Virtual Worldwide Fringe Festival

Thornhill Theatre Space is back again with their award-winning virtual fringe festival for a third year.

This year's edition of their fringe is themed Christmas in July and will run July 24th through the 30th, 2022 on their Facebook page, YouTube channel as well as audio productions on their Spotify. From traditional re-tellings of "A Christmas Carol" to uniquely British Pantomime, and everything in between, this festival is sure to have something for everyone to enjoy.

"We are so excited to be back again for a third year to present our award-winning virtual fringe festival to the world. This year we will be celebrating Christmas in July with some really amazing productions that are both visual and audio, so grab your sun glasses, beach chair and your favorite device and join us in a "Christmas in July" celebration of digital theatre!" stated TTS Artistic Director and founder Ryan Thornhill.





Festival Line-Up

SUNDAY, JULY 24th @ 8PM EST: "Humbug, A Christmas Carol" by Chuck Puckett

MONDAY, JULY 25th @ 8PM EST: "The Plot To Overthrow Christmas" presented by Project Audion

TUESDAY, JULY 26th @ 8PM BST - 2PM EST: "Wicked Cinderella" an audio performance by Benjamin Peel

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27th @ 7PM EST: "Who Are You Kissing" "All That We Love" music performances by Susan Horowitz

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27th @ 8PM EST: The Six Shooter "Britt Ponsett's Christmas Carol" presented by Project Audion

THURSDAY, JULY 28th @ 8PM EST: "Coal for Christmas" by Dana Hall

FRIDAY, JULY 29th @ 8PM EST: "Snowflakes: A Holiday Celebration" presented by Theatre Off-Kilter

SATURDAY, JULY 30th @ 5PM EST: "A Christmas Carol In The Dark" presented by Theatre in the Dark"

SATURDAY, JULY 30th @ 8PM EST: "Rain On New Year's Eve" presented by Project Audion