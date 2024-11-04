KOPCORP Announces Talkbacks for LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KOPCORP will host a series of talkback events alongside their World Premiere of Loneliness Was a Pandemic, a new science fiction drama by Olivia Haller which examines the loneliness epidemic in this country through the lens of AI. These post-show panel discussions aim to help audiences engage with the show in an enriching way and to bridge the gap between the show's narrative and the real-world implications of AI usage, especially in the arts.

Saturday, November 9 at 3pm

Guests for this post-show discussion include Dr. Cynthia Steinhardt, a postdoc research fellow at Columbia University, where she uses AI in her research of cochlear implants, Steve Klein, an Angel Investor, with an AI focus, Richard Rothenberg, the President of Global Algorithmic Institute, which utilizes AI for national policy and UN relief planning, and Brandon Powers, the Lincoln Center Theatre Technology Fellow, TikTok Influencer, and Director of Creative Partnerships for Loneliness Was a Pandemic.

Monday, November 11 at 7:30pm

Glen Gartner will be joining us via Zoom for a solo panel on AI usage in art. Glen is an engineer and roboticist with Agnieszka Pilat. Agnieska trains Basia Spot robots (robot dogs) to paint in her studio.

Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30pm

Panel guests include Sarah Siskind, the Founder & CEO of Hello SciCom, a creative consulting firm that specializes in STEM, AI, robotics, and education, Deveaux Barron, who works with togather.ai, a leading open-source AI company, and Sophie Taylor, a staunch advocate against AI in the arts and entertainment industry and the Costume Designer and Painter for Loneliness Was a Pandemic.

Saturday, November 16 at 3pm

Join us for a post-show discussion with special guests Zach Cascalho Cox, an AI and VC Partnerships expert for Google, Steven Liss, the co-founder of OpenAds.ai, a company that utilizes AI to create ads that adapt to user conversations, and Yoni Rubin, the CEO of mrgn.ai, an AI app that focuses on making restaurant operations more efficient

Loneliness Was a Pandemic, directed by Alex Kopnick, is scheduled to run November 1-24 at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St. 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Friday, November 1 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 2 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 3 at 3:00pm, Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 9 at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sunday, November 10 at 3pm, Monday, November 11 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 16 at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sunday, November 17 at 3pm, Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 23 at 3pm & 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 24 at 3pm. Tickets ($35-$50) are available for advance purchase at www.kopcorp.art/lwaptix. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission.

KOPCORP under Artistic Director Alex Kopnick, is a Manhattan-based performing arts organization dedicated to creating accessible, bold, and impactful artistic experiences. Through innovative productions and fostering contemporary works, we cultivate artistic communities and create space for new voices in the New York City entertainment industry. The organization also collaborates with existing arts organizations to enhance industry practices and shape a brighter future.

Emily Sullivan in Loneliness Was a Pandemic Photo credit: Danny Bristoll

