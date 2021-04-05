Theater for the New City Sets Lineup For Penultimate OPEN THO' SHUT April 10

On Saturday, April 10 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Theater for the New City (TNC), 155 First Ave., will present a mixed music and performance lineup for the next-to-last installment of "Open 'Tho Shut," its afternoon of "walk-by theater" that is staged in its set shop and visible from East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues. This will be the twenty-second weekly offering of this series.

The theater will resume indoor performances on April 22. So April 17 will be the finale for its "Open 'Tho Shut" series, which has been mounted every Saturday since November 14, 2020. The program offers a succession of free, live performances in which acts are staged in the theater's set shop for audiences of socially distanced passers-by, who watch through an open garage door on East Tenth Street.

These live performances are also live streamed on TNC's website (https://www.theaterforthenewcity.net) and Facebook page.