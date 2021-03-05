Theater For The New City Celebrates 50 Years With LOVE N' COURAGE Virtual Gala, March 22

Theater for the New City, which turns 50 this month, will hold its annual "Love 'N Courage" gala--a benefit for its Emerging Playwrights Program--virtually this year on Monday, March 22 at 7:00 PM.

The program will include performances by stars and Downtown luminaries, addresses by elected officials, a performance by students in the theater's cultural arts program and highlights from the theater's "Open 'Tho Shut" weekly walk-by theater series, which will have played for 20 weeks by the date of the gala. Tickets are $200 and available on the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

The gala has been scheduled for March 22, in the rebirth of early Spring, to celebrate theater's rise from the ashes of Covid-19. With New York arts venues now allowed to reopen April 2 (to limited audiences), funds from this benefit will enable TNC to "hit the ground running" at the time.

Stars performing for the event include: Phoebe Legere, Charles Busch, David Amram, F. Murray Abraham and Robert Gonzales. They will be joined by popular TNC attractions including Cobu (all-women Japanese Taiko drumming and dance company), British Music Hall (Mark Marcante and friends, with texts of chorus provided for sing-alongs), Pablo Raul (conductor of Mr. Pablo Band), Arthur Abrams (Yiddish songs from Lower East Side Festival of the Arts), Thunderbird American Indian Dancers (Deer Dance), Yip Harburg Rainbow Troupe (songs by E.Y. "Yip" Harburg), Carol Tendava (Belly Dance), and Michael David Gordon, Justin Rodriguez and Natasha Velez (songs from last summer's TNC Street Theater oratorio, "Liberty or Just Us: a City Park Story").

There will also be a song written by students in TNC's afterschool cultural arts program which was performed in its culminating event on February 21.

Elected officials offering greetings will include Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and City Councilmember Carlina Rivera.

There will be a montage of images from "TNC On The Air" hosted by John David West.

The evening will sign off with "Au Revoir Mais Non Adieu" (Goodbye But Not Farewell) by Crystal Field.