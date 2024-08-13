The Tank's LIMEFEST 2024 To Present ILLEGAL ALIEN By Jordana Persad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank's LimeFest consist of new works presented by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, nonbinary or gender non-conforming to make way for more gender parity in the performing arts.

One of the works being presented in particular is "Illegal Alien" written by Jordana Persad. This is the only Caribbean play written by a female writer of West Indian descent being performed at the festival. The partial Stage Reading of the playwright "Illegal Alien" will be performed with the cast of the Caribbean Theatre Repertory "Don't Pass the Peppa Sauce" as they close out this year's Lime Fest on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 9:30PM, The Tank Theatre located at 312 West 36th Street, 1st Floor, NY, NY.

"O course you can't have Lime Fest without a bunch of Caribbeans. We stay forever "Lime-ing" says Persad referring to the Caribbean Slang word Lime-ing which means hanging around, usually in a public place with friends, enjoying the scene.

Actors include Swavian Loney as Dar the Alien, Ryan O'Neil, Ronald Furlow, David Rey Martinez, Dev Bharath, Khalid Hamid, Lavern Williams, Isha Lambkin, Mariah Harilall, Mariel Grullon, Michael Roberts, Charchrista Beekee and Kassim Douglas.

Dar an Alien who is sent to Earth against his will and knowledge, has taken human form and is dropped off in the middle of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival. He then joins a traveling Carnival revelers group and travels with them to multiple Caribbean Island Carnivals. Throughout his journey he discovers human emotions such as love, jealousy, anger, happiness and most of all some human and Carnival masquerade fun.

Please join them for a night of Caribbean Culture. There will be Rum and Representation. Not only will it include the partial stage reading of "Illegal Alien" but the cast of Don't Pass the Peppa Sauce will be performing one of their comedic sketches and favorite Caribbean Stories. Domo the JOAT will be performing his new single "Winners Never Quit" along with some great Steelpan vibes and DJ Andre Nikolas will be on the 1 and 2's with the best Caribbean tunes.

There will be a talkback and Q&A with the playwright Jordana Persad after the staged reading along with some great Rum Punch.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the link below:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1210318?performanceId=11510505

