The Tank to Present the World Premiere of Riley Elton McCarthy's FROG DINNER

The Tank, in association with Basement Light Productions, is set to host the world premiere of Riley Elton McCarthy's FROG DINNER, a sixty minute horror comedy, starting on June 11th and running through June 15th.

Starring Riley Elton McCarthy*, Pearle Shannon, and Grayson James, the eclectic musical thriller sees three actors rotating through every member of a religious cult subjected to a documentary about their unusual amphibious behaviors. A variety piece cycling through the lens of America's obsession with true crime, FROG DINNER begs to ask what happens when media exploits and erases the victims while glorifying the perpetrators.

This production is then set to headline the prestigious Edinburgh Horror Festival at Banshee's Labyrinth in October.

Directed and technically designed by Riley Elton McCarthy. Featuring vocal arrangements by Danielle Breitstein. Stage management by Caden Cristiano. Intimacy direction by Neka Cecilia Knowles.

*Riley Elton McCarthy is appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association, on showcase code.

