The Tank to Premiere Staged Reading of Brand New Play BEST FRIENDS/WORST PARTNERS

THE TANK will present the premiere staged reading of BEST FRIENDS/WORST PARTNERS, a play about friendship, love, codependency, and going to the movies. The play follows a hilarious and inseparable group of best friends, who are torn apart by a scandalous secret. This play is the newest collaboration between playwright Sarah Hoogenraad and director Rebecca Wilson, who collaborated earlier this year on Celebrity Crush at The Chain theatre, which was celebrated by off-off-broadway audiences. The play is funny, heartfelt, and celebrates a variety of identities and relationships in New York City.

This ensemble piece includes the wonderfully talented Ryan Quigley as John, Sarah Hoogenraad as Lana, Kat Quiñones as Kylie, Maggie Winslow as Elizabeth, Anaela Lia as Stephanie, Andrew Bourne as Hank, Tanner Hodson as Joseph and Charlie B. Foster as Ben. The show is co-produced by Sarah Hoogenraad and Chandler Holloway as part of their Crush Plays project, and directed by Rebecca Wilson.

Best Friends/Worst Partners is being presented as a part of The Tank's LimeFest, a zesty festival that highlights and supports the work of womxn, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists.

Best Friends/Worst Partners has one performance at The Tank's 98-seat theatre. The show is Monday, August 12, 2024 at 7pm. Tickets start at $15. Tickets and more information are available at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/bestfriends.

You can also follow Best Friends/Worst Partners on Instagram, @CrushPlayCo.

