The Tank Presents EMILY D - STAR-CROSSED EMPLOYEE By Melissa Maney

The Tank is presenting Melissa Maney's new play, Emily D - Star-Crossed Employee, as a part of their "The Tank Presents" series. This marks Maney's second collaboration with The Tank after Emily D was selected for The Tank's 2023 "LimeFest," which showcases new, zesty works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, nonbinary or gender non-conforming.

Ellie Handel is set to direct Emily D for its five-performance limited run at The Tank's 56 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street). Performances will be from Sunday, February 23rd to Tuesday, March 4th.

Emily Dickinson may not be the star employee at Build-A-Buddy (not to be confused with Build-A-Bear) Workshop, but she sure as hell makes things interesting. An artist herself, she is determined to breathe new life into Build-A-Buddy's soul-crushing conformity. But, when

Emily's "Employee of the Month" manager Stacy delivers an ultimatum - fall in line or get fired - Emily's rebellion reaches a breaking point.

Enter customers Tiffany and Brad, who are headed to Build-A-Buddy for their two (or is it five?) year anniversary. Once they cross the threshold into Corporate America, Build-A-Buddy becomes more than just a retail store - it becomes a breeding ground for love, secrets, and vengeance - and alters four lives forever.

The company of Emily D is lead by Bre Tomey as Emily Dickinson, Sarah Hogewood as Stacy, Pasquale Crociata as Brad, and Zoe Dean as Tiffany.

Emily D will feature Scenic & Prop Design by Rae Haas, Costume Design by Alison Gensmer, Lighting Design by Em Stripling, Projection Design by Juniper Stuart, and Sound Design by Jordan Bernstein. Kelly Pekar is the Dramaturgy and Creative Consultant for the production, and the Show Art was designed by Julia Rifino.

To purchase tickets, please click here. For more information about The Tank's "The Tank Presents" Series, click here.

