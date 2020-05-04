The Tank Announces Programming for Digital Initiative CYBERTANK

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Tank has announced a full slate of programming for their online platform CyberTank. What began on March 17th as a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary arts gathering that is publicly shared online for Tank artists is expanding to include virtual programming - both new and reconceived for a digital frame - across theater, music, dance, storytelling and comedy. For more information about these programs please visit TheTankNYC.org.

RULE OF 7X7: SOCIAL DISTANCE EDITION

Rule of 7x7 is an ongoing series at The Tank that premieres 7 brand-new 10-minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they're taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. The first two social distance editions of Rule of 7x7 were led by conceiver and producer Brett Epstein ("Friends From College") and took place in March and April, featuring back-to-back filled-to-capacity Zoom rooms.

Upcoming dates are May 8th & 9th at 8PM EST; May 22nd & 23rd at 8PM EST; and June 4th at 8PM EST.

Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the Zoom link.

WEEKLY VARIETY SHOW

The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

Past questions and themes have included "How do we choose community over despair?," "How can we create music through distance?," "The Great Outdoors" and "Anger."

The theme for the week of May 4th is "Mental Health."

The weekly livestreams are held on The Tank's YouTube channel every Tuesday at 4PM EST.

FLIGHT SIMULATOR READINGS

The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings. Join us each week for an evening of digital poetry.

Flight Simulator weekly livestreams are held on Twitch every Wednesday at 7PM EST.

EMAIL PRO

Email Pro is based on Ivan Anderson's long-running email performance art. The show includes parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person and frantic attempts to tell the truth & be helpful. All of this and more in this email-based art.

Email Pro weekly livestreams are held on Twitch every Thursday at 7PM EST.

SHOT4SHOT

The Tank continues to be a home for The Armory Comedy, which is presenting various shows each week, including moving their monthly series Shot4Shot into a weekly series online.

Shot4Shot is a movie game with a drinking problem. Roles are blind cast, scripts are handed out and drinking rules are assigned for the cast & audience which guarantees a night of uproarious fun and nostalgia.

Held every Friday & Saturday at 9:30PM EST (and sometimes for Sunday Brunch), Shot4Shot features a different film every time. Recent films include Legally Blonde, Onward and a Star Wars Marathon; upcoming films include Back to The Future. Email thearmorycomedy@gmail.com for the link to join viewing party.

FAST AND FURIOUS

Fast and Furious is a call to arms for artists across all disciplines to make new work about news items and current events that have happened in the week prior.

Fast and Furious 38 returns Tuesday May 5 at 7PM EST on Twitch.

GANYMEDE REVISITED

Ganymede Revisited is a meditation on queer sexual power: past, present and future, conceived and written by Frank J. Avella (Vatican Falls, Lured, Consent) and presented with Avella/Brentan Productions and Ashley Garrett. The project consists of three short plays and will culminate in a finale that brings together the artists to further explore themes from the plays.

The readings will take place on Tuesday May 5, Tuesday May 12 and Tuesday May 26 at 7:30pm on The Tank's YouTube channel.





