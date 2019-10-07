The New York Pops Announces Board And Staff Expansion

The New York Pops announces the appointment of Michael Rosen, Chief Revenue Officer of Intersection, to its Board of Directors.

The New York Pops is also pleased to add two additional full-time staff members to its team. Karen Baddorf joins the staff as Artistic Planning Assistant and Stephen Furda joins the staff as Development and Communications Assistant. Current staff member Analisa Bell has been promoted to Education and Operations Manager after a significant track record of building and strengthening the organization's PopsEd music education programs since originally joining the staff in 2015.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Rosen to The New York Pops family as we continue to expand our performance and PopsEd music education offerings to an ever wider audience. Michael's creativity combined with his business acumen make him a perfect match for Steven Reineke's vision of the orchestra's future," said Anne M. Swanson Executive Director.

"Michael Rosen joins a dynamic board of individuals that are committed to helping The New York Pops to attain the highest artistic and educational standard in the field," said New York Pops Chairman James A. Read. "We are delighted to have him."

Expansion of The New York Pops' Board of Directors

As Chief Revenue Officer of Intersection, Michael Rosen leads the company's sales organization and is responsible for media revenue streams across Intersection's fast-growing range of products. Prior to joining Intersection, Michael was SVP of Sales at Foursquare, where he led media and measurement sales. During his tenure, he drove rapid growth of new products, including their audience and attribution measurement platforms, transforming Foursquare from a purely consumer app into the leader in location intelligence for marketers. Prior to Foursquare, Rosen was Chief Revenue Officer at First Look Media, and held leadership positions at AT&T AdWorks, Bloomberg Media, WeatherBug, and Showtime Networks.

Michael brings over 20 years of experience in advertising and technology, spanning mobile, online, and TV, with deep expertise in cross-channel advertising, programmatic buying, creative innovation, and the application of audience and location data. He currently serves on the Ad Council's Leadership Council, the Seller Forum Advisory Board, and is a founding board member of the Newhouse 44. Michael received his MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and bachelor's degree from Syracuse University.

About The New York Pops Staff Members

Analisa Bell joined The New York Pops in 2015. Hailing from Perth, Western Australia, she trained in musical theater at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts before veering into a career in commercial radio. She eventually found her way back to the performing arts, touring as a performer and Teaching Artist for children's theater companies across Western Australia, before moving into arts administration. Her experience as a Teaching Artist helped her secure the position of Education Manager for Barking Gecko Theater Company, and later, for the Western Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO). Having worked for a plethora of arts organizations in Perth, she moved to Melbourne in 2013 to complete her Post Grad studies in Arts Management at RMIT University. She is incredibly passionate about Arts Education and is thrilled to be working on the PopsEd team.

Karen Baddorf was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee and attended the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music where she studied Violin Performance and Music History. In Chicago, Karen provided administrative support for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and then the Ravinia Music Festival. In addition, she served as assistant concertmaster for the Fox Valley Orchestra from 2016-2018 and continues to perform around the New York City area regularly.

Stephen Furda graduated from Emerson College in 2018, where he studied Media Arts Production and completed a thesis on the use of rock music in 1960s countercultural cinema. He was previously employed at Music & Memory, a non-profit that advocates for the use of personalized music as medicine to improve quality of life for the elderly and infirm. He is passionate about the arts and believes that artistic programs should be easily accessible to all.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue. Now in its 37th season, The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke's dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge.

The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.





