The New York Neo-Futurists Presents HIT PLAY Podcast

The New York Neo-Futurists (NYNF) now in their 16th Season, announce that their on-going and ever-changing attempt to create immediate art continues with Hit Play a twice-weekly podcast.

Hit Play to hear a new selection of Neo-Futurist experiments in audio every Saturday and Sunday until the company is back performing The Infinite Wrench.

Join Patreon (patreon.com/nynf) to get exclusive access to new NYNF short films and extra digital content.

"As Neo-Futurists we are constantly creating new work that is responding to the world around us," said Artistic Director Rob Neill. "As we continue to shift during these times, Hit Play and our short films re-examine how we create art, create community, and gather. These weekly Neo-Futurist experiments in audio and video facilitate new discoveries, new collaborations, and compelling new ways that we can tell stories, and reach out from our isolation."

Find our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you stream your podcasts.

The New York Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly productive writer-director-performers who create theater that fuses sport, poetry, and living-newspaper. Our non-illusory, interactive performances convey experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible. Since opening in Brooklyn in 2004 the New York Neo-Futurists have premiered nearly 5,700 plays and have become a downtown New York institution. Currently, The Infinite Wrench is suspended from its open weekly run at the Kraine Theater in the East Village. In addition to performing The Infinite Wrench fifty weeks a year and producing Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind from 2004 until 2016, the New York Neo-Futurists have been a stalwart presence in the Off-Off Broadway community, having won numerous Innovative Theatre Awards and Drama Desk Nominations. Most recently, The Infinite Wrench took home the 2017 Innovative Theatre Foundation Award for "Outstanding Performance Art Production" as well as The 2018 Fresh Fruit Festival Awards with the Honeyberry Award for "Unrecognized Service to the LGBT Community." The New York Neo-Futurists have toured to the Edinburgh Fringe and all around the United States, most notably to the Alden Theater, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Wellesley College, Austin College, Grinnell, Sarah Lawrence , URI, University of Texas, NYU, and Out of Bounds Comedy Festival. They also have been featured in The New York Times, The New York Post, and Howl Around.

For more information call 347.871.6365 or visit www.nynf.org





