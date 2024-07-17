The Mystery Players to Present MURDER ON THE MENU At Grisly Pear Midtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join The Mystery Players in a public performance to die for on Wednesday, August 21, 9 p.m. at Grisly Pear Midtown!

Murder on the Menu follows a billionaire throwing an exclusive dinner party featuring a deranged celebrity chef. Can you find the killer before everyone ends up on the chopping block?

Founded in 2023 by veterans of the immersive-interactive theatre industry, The Mystery Players, Inc. blends Broadway-caliber musical theatre with audience interaction. Our performers have appeared across the world at St. Ann's Warehouse, Norwegian Cruise Line, The Stone Pony, The Borgata Atlantic City, Disney Cruise Line, Signature Theater, and more.

Murder on the Menu was written by Kevin F. Story and directed by Jade Rosenberg. The performance features Elijah Bienz, Maki Borden, Stephanie Antoinette Marrow and Alison Wien, with Kevin F. Story as "The Piano Player."

Tickets can be found at Grisly Pear's website. The show is 21+ and requires a 2 drink minimum. Doors open at 8:45 p.m at 243 W 54th St., New York, NY.

Use promo code MYSTERYTIME for $25 off your ticket purchase!

