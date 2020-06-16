The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading Of 2ND CHANCE By Anthony Fusco

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents a Virtual Play Reading of 2ND CHANCE written and directed by Anthony Fusco on Zoom on SUNDAY, JUNE 28TH @ 7 PM EST (U.S. and Canada). The cast includes: Logan Marks as Corey, Davy Raphaely as Bryan, Margo Singaliese as Angela, JAIME PINEIRO as Trevor and Jason Alexander WILKS as Christopher.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HgUQt8uoTcmis_3QWFbjuw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Donation: $5.00 Proceeds will benefit the Riant Theatre.

2ND CHANCE Written & Directed by Anthony Fusco

Corey & Bryan try to rekindle the flame they once had between them after Corey's attack in a gay bar. As they try to heal from their past issues and infidelities, they both reveal secrets that put their relationship to the test. They must decide if what's left between them is worth a second chance.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom

