The Drunk Texts to Present Live Streamed Shakespearean Star Wars On May The Fourth

May the Fourth Be With You!

Star Wars Day is fast approaching and The Drunk Texts is ready to celebrate with not one, but TWO socially distanced, live-streamed performances of Shakespearean Star Wars adaptations!

First up, catch The Prequels: A Comedy of Errors (with classical text from Mike Gregorek) on Friday, May the First, then spend your May the Fourth at a performance of Star Wars: A Hope Renew'd (with classical text from Andrew Sanford)!

Come play drinking games with Yoda, take shots with Darth Vader and celebrate Star Wars Day the Drunk Texts way...from the comfort of your living room! Catch both performances at 9:30pm LIVE from The Drunk Texts Facebook page.

$10 suggested donation.

$1 to make your favorite actors take a SHOT!

All proceeds go to cast and crew!

Venmo donations accepted day of show.

Featuring Eric Austin, Kaitlyn Biancaniello, Anna Cain, A.J. Cote, Chris Gebauer, Mike Gregorek, Lindsey Kelly, Maura Lefevre, Christopher McIntyre, Neil McNamara, Mackenzie Menter, Paul Mitchell Wilder, Jessica Mosher, Andrew Orsie, Alex Rivera, Andrew Sanford, Tristan Schaffer-Goldman, Erin Leigh Schmoyer, Gabe Templin, Mary Lane Townsend, John Wiethorn, Cody Wimmer, Stephen Zuccaro





