The Dare Tactic presents Models of Perfection written and directed by Katie Pedro. Performances will take place September 20 at 7:30pm and September 21st at 2pm and 7:30pm, at WOW Cafe Theatre, tickets available at thedaretactic.org

In Models and Perfection, Brother and Sister have lived on this door step for as long as they can remember. An eviction sign, cruel games and rituals of death, a documentary film crew, and a campaign launch. Soon, Brother and Sister are forced to migrate as the environment violently disintegrates. But sister isn't ready to leave home behind.

The cast features Ethan Botwick (Brother), Gabrielle Laurendine (Sister), and Adam Pearce (Economy et al). Caroline Duffin serves as Production Stage Manager.

Katie Pedro is a Brooklyn based director and theatre maker interested in making female centric work that deals with reclaiming our historical narratives, experimenting with live video and other media, plays with music, and magical realism. Past directing credits include Samuel Beckett's Play, Landsharks, and Third Bride (Troy Foundry Theatre), A Short Life of Trouble (Everyday Inferno), Monte, Tennessee and Buffalo Buffalo (Exquisite Corpse Company), Pioneer (Hunger & Thirst Theatre), Maria Irene Fornes' Fefu and Her Friends (Sarah Lawrence College), Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard (Dyckman Farmhouse Museum), Love Stories My Mother Told Me (Dixon Place). Associate Director: Hoodoo, Berlin, Germany. Katie also serves as Creative Director for Michael Counts and Counts Projects. Apprentice, League of Professional Theatre Women. BS Russell Sage College, MFA Sarah Lawrence College.

The Dare Tactic is a non-profit theatre company dedicated to staging innovative, original works by underrepresented voices. The Dare Tactic focuses on bridging the gap between academic studies and early-career opportunities by providing a platform for emerging artists to create, explore, fail, and experiment in a safe, supportive environment.

a??Leadership at The Dare Tactic includes Quentin Madia (Executive Director), Vinny Eden Ortega (Artistic Director), Ryan McCormick (Administrative Director), Bleu Zephra (Associate Producer), Caroline Duffin (Co-Technical Director), Merrill Peterson (Co-Technical Director), and Lauren Pelaia (Administrative Assistant).

www.thedaretactic.org





