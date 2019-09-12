The Circle Series Travel Through Time with Henry David Thoreau in BEWILDERNESS

The Circle Series has proven itself to be an apt home for comedy-particularly comedy that has a penchant for historical revision (Lavender Men by Roger Q. Mason) and asking "life's big questions" (The Giant Void in My Soul by Bernardo Cubría). In its sixth installment, Circle in the Square Theatre School(Paul Libin, President; Susan Frankel, COO), Pigasus Institute (Zachary Spicer, CEO) and Rachel Shuey will present Bewilderness by Zack Fine, an unconventional and absurdist comedy following the life (and failures!) of Henry David Thoreau on his journey to writing his masterpiece, Walden. The staged reading is held at Broadway'sCircle in the Square on Monday, September 16 at 7pm and is open to the public. Admission is a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, with all proceeds benefiting Circle in the Square Theatre School.

"I wrote Bewilderness with the hope of tackling some of life's biggest questions. I failed completely," reflects playwright Zack Fine. Fresh off a summer reading at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, writer/actor/director and one of New York's 'finest' clowns, Zack Fine is eager to bring this new work to New York City.

Fine states about the opportunity, "For me a circle is the greatest representation of eternity. Which is why I'm so eager to have Bewilderness as part of The Circle Series. My sincere hope is that The Circle Series makes my play eternal-or at least helps me get a literary agent." What a clown.

"Zack impressed us with his role in Bernardo's The Giant Void in My Soul, our first Circle Series reading. We were thrilled when he sent us Bewilderness-it fit right into our subconscious desire to program another examination of one of America's most treasured historical figures," says producer Rachel Shuey. "Subconscious? After the queer fantasia of Lincoln in Lavender Men, I think it was pretty conscious," adds producer Zachary Spicer of Pigasus Institute.

Bewilderness is written and directed by Zack Fine starring Alex Morf and Evan Zesamong a cast that portrays Thoreau's family and Ralph Waldo Emerson. Bewildernesswill play at Circle in the Square Theatre on Monday, September 16th at 7pm and is preceded by a social hour at 6pm. Admission is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. All proceeds go to Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Giving theatre lovers a new option to spend a Monday night on Broadway, The Circle Series brings together the New York theatrical community and provides a creative outlet for Circle in the Square Theatre School students and alumni by showcasing new and developing work on Circle in the Square's Broadway Stage. The Circle Series is presented by the Pigasus Institute and produced by Rachel Shuey in partnership with the Circle in the Square Theatre School. All donations benefit Circle in the Square Theatre School.

For complete information about The Circle Series, visit www.circleseries.org





