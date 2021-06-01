The Chocolate Factory Theater to Close 49th Street Location

The Chocolate Factory Theater has announced the closing of its longtime home at 5-49 49th Avenue in LIC, Queens - and the launch of its new permanent facility at 38-29 24th Street, one mile north.

To mark the occasion, The Chocolate Factory will host a number of celebratory events, including: Individual Viewing appointments (free and open to the public) of the "old" space, June 21-23. A Goodbye Toast to the "old" space (limited capacity, ticketed event) on June 24.

A weekend of free outdoor performances as part of the NYC Open Culture program, June 26 + 27 from 12-4pm on 49th Avenue in front of the "old" Chocolate Factory space.

Participating artists (subject to change) will include Justin Allen, Anna Azrieli, Maria Bauman, Laurie Berg, Ayano Elson, Daria Faïn, Beth Gill, Jon Kinzel, Heather Kravas, Aaron Landsman, Abigail Levine, Melanie Maar, Silas Riener, Melinda Ring, Marion Spencer, Anna Sperber, Donna Uchizono and Yackez.

Co-founded by Sheila Lewandowski and Brian Rogers, The Chocolate Factory Theater opened its rented space on 49th Avenue in 2004; and has since presented 17 seasons of dance, theater and interdisciplinary performances, supporting hundreds of local, national and International Artists and drawing many thousands of people to its Western Queens neighborhood. In 2017, The Chocolate Factory completed the purchase of a 7,500 square foot industrial building (3x larger than its current space) in the Dutch Kills area of Long Island City.

Located at 38-29 24th Street, the $3.8 million dollar purchase was made possible by lead capital fund allocations from New York City Council Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, former Queens Borough President Helen Marshall, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and the current New York City Administration; and was administered by the New York City Economic Development Corporation. The Chocolate Factory Theater owns this property fully, without debt. In January 2021, the organization completed the design process for a planned renovation of this facility, led by architect Angel Ayón. Anticipating delays in the capital funding process leading up to construction, The Chocolate Factory has made the decision to fully occupy the building in its unrenovated state, making minimal upgrades to ensure the safety and comfort of artists and audience members.

Starting in September 2021, The Chocolate Factory will house all of its artistic programs at its new building and at partner venues. 2021-2022 season artists (to be announced officially in July, subject to change) will include Martita Abril, luciana achugar (partnership with PICA and NYU Skirball), Justin Allen, Laurie Berg, Yanira Castro, Justin Cabrillos, Leslie Cuyjet, Michelle Ellsworth, Abigail Levine, Aya Ogawa (partnership with Japan Society), James Allister Sprang, Donna Uchizono and Larissa Velez-Jackson; and partnerships with Issue Project Room and Movement Research.