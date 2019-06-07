The Attic & Company to Host Open House June 14th

On Friday, June 14, The Attic & Company will be hosting their first ever Open House event, featuring performances and speakers from various artists and companies. The event has something for artists and art supporters alike and will feature networking opportunities, beverages and dancing. Doors open at 7:30pm with performances beginning at 8pm and will be hosted at Prime Produce at 424 W 54th Street. Live entertainment for the Open House will include a performance by The Barrington Collective, comedy from Jennifer Pham and music by Ale Jay. There will also be a Q&A with casting directors and networking opportunities with theatre company Art of Warr, production company Eye of A Fly, film collective Burn It Down, Social club TTYL, and more!

Tickets for the event are available at https://www.artful.ly/store/events/18060

Founded in 2017 by producer/ playwright Laura Gold and director/ writer Anna Loyd Bradshaw, The Attic & Company is a multi-disciplinary arts incubator dedicated to supporting the creative development and well-being of artists and features services advocating for both career and personal development. The Attic hosts community and performance events throughout the year, including The Factory, which is a free weekly drop in workshop designed to give artists some creative respite and a place to work on their craft, offering a warm-up and then a series of exercises. For more information please visit welcometotheattic.com





