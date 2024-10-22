The Apollo Announces 2024 Holiday Programming For All Ages

Festive programming for all ages runs November 14 - December 21, 2024.
The Apollo invites friends and families to celebrate the holiday season with a diverse lineup of events and programs.
Highlights include the annual, soul-stirring Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration featuring Abdel R. Salaam's Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, Amateur Night Holiday Special featuring Child Star winners of the historic talent show, the Double Dutch Holiday Classic, and free events like Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland, offering families photo opportunities with Black Santa Claus.
This year's Holidays at The Apollo promises an exceptional array of live, in-person festivities that toast the spirit of the season with culture, music, and community.
For more information: www.apollotheater.org/holidays
Harlem Holiday Lights Parade
Thursday, November 14, 2024 I 6:00PM EST
FREE and open to the public
The Apollo joins 125th BID's annual Harlem Holiday Lights Parade. Catch The Apollo float on 125th street for giveaways, music and more.
Thursday, November 28, 2024 I 8:00 AM EST
Under The Apollo's Marquee
FREE with RSVP
Gobble Gobble Give's NYC Chapter is returning to The Apollo as a hub for meal preparation, donation sorting, and drop-off for Thanksgiving-style meals, packaged and canned goods, clothing, blankets, toiletries, and a toy drive for new and gently used toys and books. These contributions will be distributed to local charities and organizations in need on Thursday, November 28th.
Friday, December 6 : Luedji Luna I 9:00PM EST
Saturday, December 7 : Josiah Bell I 9:00PM EST
The Apollo Stages at The Victoria
Tickets: $30 (plus $10 food & beverage minimum)
The Apollo Music Café features an array of genres, including R&B, hip-hop, soul, folk, jazz, blues, gospel, pop, funk, and rock, all in an intimate setting. This series highlights emerging artists from the independent music scene who are making their mark in the industry.
Saturday, December 7, 2024 | 1:00PM EST
The Apollo's Historic Theater
Tickets: Start at $42
The National Double Dutch League returns to The Apollo for the annual Double Dutch Holiday Classic where world-class Double Dutch teams of all ages from around the world compete for the championship title of “Best of Show.”
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 I 7:30PM EST
The Apollo's Historic Theater
Tickets: $25
From award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter, Luther: Never Too Much chronicles the story of a vocal virtuoso. Using a wealth of rarely-seen archives, Vandross tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators, including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson, and Roberta Flack. The film relives the many stunning moments of Vandross' Grammy award-winning musical career, while exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved. The screening will be followed by a conversation featuring Dawn Porter and special guests.
Saturday, December 14, 2023 | 2:00PM EST
The Apollo Stages at The Victoria
FREE & open to the public
The Apollo invites audiences to bring the whole family for a wide array of holiday-themed activities including picture taking with Santa Claus and amazing performances. This event is hosted by The Apollo Historian and Ambassador, Mr. Billy Mitchell.
Saturday, December 14, 2023 | 7:30PM EST
The Apollo's Historic Theater
Tickets: Start at $30
The Apollo Amateur Night Holiday Special showcases talented alumni of the show's “Stars of Tomorrow” segment, spotlighting the young performers hoping to follow in the footsteps of Apollo Legends like Ella Fitzgerald and H.E.R., whose careers were launched on the stage of The Apollo. Hosted by Amateur Night 2022 Grand Finale Winner, Kofi B.
Amateur Night at the Apollo is sponsored by Coca-Cola.
December 4, December 11, December 18, 2024 I 7:30PM EST
The Apollo's Historic Theater
Tickets: Start at $30
Amateur Night has long been revered by artists as a transformative experience where up-and-coming talent feel the power of the legendary performers who have come before them, and where audience responses can help make or break a career. The current Amateur Night season opened on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 and continues each Wednesday night through the Grand Finale in June. Amateur Night at the Apollo is sponsored by Coca-Cola.
Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 2:00PM and 7:30PM EST
The Apollo's Historic Theater
Tickets: Start at $35
Anchored by Forces of Nature Dance Theatre under the leadership of critically acclaimed choreographer Abdel Salaam, The Apollo's annual Kwanzaa Celebration returns for a joyous celebration of Kwanzaa through dance, music and spoken word, honoring the principles of Kwanzaa and traditions from across the African Diaspora.
Tickets for the Apollo's 2024 Fall/Winter season are available at www.ApolloTheater.org.
The legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, The Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. In 2024, The Apollo opened The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater, marking the first ever expansion and renovation of The Apollo in its nearly 90-year history. The Apollo also has plans to renovate its Historic Theater. For more information about The Apollo, visit www.ApolloTheater.org.
