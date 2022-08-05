The Acting Company Announces Casting For its 2022-23 Season

The Acting Company's Artistic Director Kent Gash and Managing Director Erik Schroeder have announced casting for the national tours of The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet launching in New York City and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states.



Tickets are now available for performances across the country of The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet playing in repertory with the two shows performing on alternating days by the same cast of actors. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased at each presenter's respective box office.



The two casts will feature Toree Alexandre, Zoe Anastassiou, Edwin Brown III, Darius Deon, Sam Encarnación, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Sonny Lira, Travis Raeburn, Christopher Then, William Oliver Watkins, Eunice Woods and Caro Zeller.

The Three Musketeers

World Premiere Adaptation

Written by Kirsten Childs

From the Novel by Alexandre Dumas

Directed by Kent Gash



This world premiere adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company will draw inspiration from an astonishing secret-that Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest-ranking person of Color in a Western military until our own time. The Three Musketeers will tour nationally in 2022, this adaptation will shed new light on this swashbuckling adventure and give a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure, The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valour can change the world.



Gash says of the production, "What excites me about The Three Musketeers is that it is a raucous, dynamic, visceral, exciting production boys sort of growing up into being men and how we need to ultimately take responsibility for each other. It's so much about brotherhood and honor and care and then it is just a great adventure story. And I'm really excited that we are adding the perspective of Dumas, the author, who was of Haitian descent. I think people don't always know that The Three Musketeers springs from a Black imagination. And so I'm really excited to bring that additional layer of dynamic and cultural integrity into the story.

Romeo and Juliet

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Leah C. Gardiner



William Shakespeare's iconic and timeless Romeo and Juliet is one of the greatest love stories in literature. The gripping drama spun out of the ancient grudge between two families makes Romeo and Juliet as relevant to modern society as it was to audiences four centuries ago. The star-crossed lovers follow their passion to the ultimate tragic end. In Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare offers some of the most glorious poetry ever written, spoken by complex and memorable characters, establishing the standard for all love stories written since. With gorgeous costumes and music, enchanting parties, moonlit nights, dank graveyards, and blood-strewn streets, The Acting Company's fresh production breathes new life into this enduring tale.



The productions will feature Scenic Design by Ed Haynes, Jr., Lighting Design by Dawn Chiang, Sound and Music by Lindsay Jones, Costumes by Lex Liang (Romeo and Juliet) and Ann Hould-Ward (The Three Musketeers), Fight Direction by J. David Brimmer, Choreography by Adesola Osakalumi (Romeo and Juliet) and Byron Easley (The Three Musketeers), Voice and Speech Coach Xavier Clark, Casting by Victor Vazquez, X Casting

Intimacy Coordination by Ann James, and Stage Management by Melissa Richter.

TOUR SCHEDULE

Queens Theater, Corona, NY, October 13 to 16 - These preview presentations of The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet are in preparation for the upcoming New York premiere at the New Victory Theater on 42nd Street running November 11-27, 2022, www.newvictory.org.

Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, New Bedford, MA, October 20

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ, October 25 to 26*

KCP Presents Performing Arts Series, St. Johnsbury, VT, October 27 to 28

J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, Lindenwood University, St. Charles, MO, November 1 to 2*

Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS, November 3

New Victory Theater, New York, NY, November 11 to 27

State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick, NJ, January 25*

Hampton Arts / The American Theatre, Hampton, VA, January 27

Center for the Arts, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, January 28

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Clinton Township, MI, February 2

Hope College, Holland, MI, February 3

Jasper Community Arts Commission, Jasper, IN, February 5

University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA, February 7

Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS, February 9

Lincoln Center, Fort Collins, CO, February 14

University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM, February 18 to 19

Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, CO, February 22 to 23

University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, February 24

WYO Theatre, Sheridan, WY, February 26

Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT, February 28

Helena Civic Center, Helena, MT, March 2

Idaho Falls Arts Council / Colonial Theater, Idaho Falls, ID, March 4

Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, Big Sky, MT, March 5-6

Capitol Theatre, Yakima, WA, March 9 to 10

Columbia Theatre Association, Longview, WA, March 11

Admiral Theatre, Bremerton, WA, March 12

*Indicates engagements with only student matinees (no public ticketed performances).

Under the new leadership of Artistic Director Kent Gash and Managing Director Erik Schroeder, The Acting Company brings professional productions and education programs, in-school residencies and teacher training workshops to thousands of audience members and students in underserved communities and schools each year. Founded by John Houseman and Margot Harley, the company seeks to develop emerging actors and build enthusiastic, knowledgeable audiences for the theater in towns across the United States. The Acting Company launched the careers of nearly 500 actors, including Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone, Mary Lou Rosato, Keith David, Rainn Wilson, Lorraine Toussaint, Frances Conroy, Harriet Harris, Lisa Banes, Jeffrey Wright, Hamish Linklater, Jesse L. Martin, Roslyn Ruff, Jimonn Cole and Kelley Curran.



Over 5,000 students in New York City and across the country benefit from The Acting Company's in-school residencies and educator workshops every year. Annually, over 30,000 audience members see an Acting Company production across the country who otherwise lack access to professional classical theatre.



Among many accolades, The Acting Company received the 2003 Tony Award for Excellence in the Theater, and recently won the 2019 Audelco Award for Best Play for its production of Nambi E. Kelley's Native Son directed by Seret Scott.



Since 1972, The Acting Company has performed for over four million people in 48 States, 10 foreign countries, on and Off-Broadway, and at leading resident theaters including The Guthrie and The Kennedy Center. New works commissioned by the company include plays by William Finn, Marcus Gardley, Rebecca Gilman, John Guare, Beth Henley, Tony Kushner, Lynn Nottage, Meg Miroshnik, Ntozake Shange, Maria Irene Fornés, Spalding Gray, Marsha Norman, Charles Smith, Samm-Art Williams, and Wendy Wasserstein.