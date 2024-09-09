The 13th Annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival Set For Next Month

Each week, five short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.
The Players Theatre Short Play and Music Festival 13th annual BOO fest is set for next month. The fright-themed festival is a favorite among theatregoers hankering for a scare. Over three weeks in October, the work of fifteen playwrights' original short plays, chosen by the SPF team, are presented. Each week, five short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.
The festival plays will make audiences laugh, tremble, and gasp with fright as they are engrossed in five spooky and sometimes spoofy short plays. Will they vote for the funniest - or the one that scares the pants off them?
"Who doesn't love a good ghost story?" says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "I know I do...and we've sure got some spooky ones this year!"
The Boo festival runs from Oct 3 - 20, 2024, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at the Players Theatre.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: ShortPlayNYC.com or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.
The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is LUV in February 2025; submissions open in October. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on the Facebook page Be Bold Productions.
Week One: Oct 3 - 6, 2024
Ghost Hoarders, by Charles Rix
Fall On Line, by Maeve Kelley Baker
It's not so Easy on StreetEasy, Herut Ashkenazi
The Hat by the Side of the Road, by William Brasse
Nonna's Pizza, by Hunter Corbett
Week Two: Oct 10 - 13, 2024
Heaven, by Alec Zbornak and Nicolas Duran
Unfamiliar, by David Ceci
The Sideshow of Galatea, by Roxanne Guarino
The Only Interview You Need, by Leonard Goodisman
Raccoons, by Carla Katz
Week Three: Oct 17 - 20, 2024
Deadline, by Mark William Butler
Eight Bells, by Matthew Foster
Bits and Pieces, by Maryellen De Vivo
Debts from Beyond, by Julia Genoveva
August & Ashbury, by Riley Fee
